‘My house purchase is on the brink of collapse because of a cyber attack’

Homebuyers have been hit with delays following a cyber attack on an IT company used by hundreds of property conveyancers.

CTS was targeted by hackers last Wednesday in an outage that has led its systems, used by as many as 200 firms, being down for almost a week and throwing thousands of deals into doubt.

Firms have been accused of failing to communicate with clients on the severity of the attack, which has forced some firms to go back to using pen and paper.

Charlotte Barry, a first-time buyer who lives in Pershore, Worcestershire, said that conveyancer Talbots Law failed to inform her she would be unable to complete on her new house after its systems were shut off in the attack.

She said she only learned of the outage on X, formerly Twitter, after initially not receiving “any information at all” from the firm as to why her purchase had been delayed. “They just said their services were down, which I thought was their internet.”

“I outright asked my solicitors what’s happening and they wouldn’t explain,” she added.

The 29-year-old planning consultant said she then contacted her bank to discover her mortgage application had not been finalised by Talbots and was told it would not be possible to do so before Friday next week, when she is due to complete.

Together with her partner and step daughter, the family had been looking forward to spending their first Christmas in their new house, but now fear they will not be able to move in before a tenancy for their current rented home ends.

“I’m very concerned. Our tenancy runs out on December 17 and I’m not sure what I’m going to do if we don’t get the house,” said Ms Barry.

Another person moving house, in a sale chain in London, said their plans were put on hold when their buyer’s property sale stalled because conveyancer Taylor Rose had its IT systems shut down in the cyber attack.

They said they were due to complete on Friday, but had to extend their mortgage arrangements until Monday because of the delay.

“I have a mortgage offer which was from Barclays. We got an extension to Monday but we had to return the funds.

“I fear the unknown. We have had zero communication, we were in a position to complete. I had removal men outside my house,” said the buyer, who wished to remain anonymous.

CTS provides cloud space and IT systems such as emails for firms including legal companies.

Industry sources last week told the Telegraph the attack was widely believed to be the result of a flaw in Citrix, a software program that is used by CTS.

The so-called CitrixBleed bug has been exploited by LockBit, a Russian-speaking hacking gang, according to CISA, the US cyber security agency.

LockBit’s software, which it also outsources to other hacking groups, freezes access to critical data. The gang often threatens to publish it if the victim does not pay out.

The LockBit gang was behind a hack on Royal Mail earlier this year that paralysed the postal service’s overseas parcel deliveries and led to a £66m ransom demand that the company refused to pay.

A spokesman for CTS said that the outage of their IT systems, first reported to have affected 80 conveyancers, was in the process of being fixed, though he would not give an updated number on the amount of impacted firms nor a date when it would be resolved.

But as many as 200 firms could be affected by the outage, according to a document seen by the BBC.

Sarah Dwight, an independent conveyancer, said that moving house for many people would now take “much longer” as a result of the cyber attack. “There’s uncertainty and there’s quite a lot of nervousness about it.”

She said the impact may have been worse for firms who do not have paper records, or use the same software for all of their work.

“I use a combination of a manual system and a computer system. When you put it all in one place, there is a danger.” She said that she always printed her most important documents.

“From what I understand some of the firms are now getting manual systems up and running to allow people to move who have already exchanged,” she added.

CTS did not comment further on the outage of their systems when asked, but currently says on its website that it is “experiencing a service outage which has impacted a portion of the services we deliver to some of our clients.”

It adds: “The outage was caused by a cyber-incident. We are working closely with a leading global cyber forensics firm to help us with an urgent investigation into the incident and to assist us in service restoration.”

Dave Hodgetts, CEO of Talbots Law, said: “Our top priority is to act in the best interests of our clients and as we have not had access to our systems since last Wednesday, it would be negligent for us to exchange and complete on a property without being able to check for outstanding issues on the file.

“To do so would pose a much greater, unnecessary risk to our clients. Where properties are already exchanged we are still completing all of these transactions, with our team working tirelessly to achieve it.”

He added: “We are in close communication with CTS and are hopeful that systems will be restored shortly.”

A spokesman for Taylor Rose said: “We can confirm that in common with many legal services firms, our operations are currently impacted by the temporary outage of a technology platform operated by a third-party supplier. We apologise to our clients for the disruption.

“We have found alternative solutions to deal with urgent conveyancing completions and have successfully completed the vast majority of those due since the outset of this disruption, where they are within our control.

“There remain a small number of delayed transactions that we expect to complete in the next 24-48 hours.”

He added: “There are also a small number of cases where completion chains involve other firms that are unable to operate at all due to the impact of this outage, simultaneously affecting our clients.

“We have allocated additional resources to our conveyancing teams to minimise delays, and to proactively communicate with and engage clients with imminent completions.”

The National Cyber Security Centre did not respond to a request for comment.

