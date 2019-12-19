White House Aide Calls Vote ‘Shameful’: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The full House debated and voted on two impeachment articles accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress’s investigation of his actions toward Ukraine.

Adoption of the articles makes Trump only the third president in American history to be impeached. The House debate and votes can be watched live here.

Here are the latest developments:

White House Aide Calls Vote ‘Shameful’ (8:57 p.m.)

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the impeachment “one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation.”

“The president is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings,” Grisham said. “He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Trump Impeached on Two Counts, Trial Looms (8:51 p.m.)

The House voted 229-198 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress, minutes after also voting to impeach him for abusing his power.

House Has Votes for Trump Obstruction Charge (8:42 p.m.)

The House has enough votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress. The vote is continuing.

Trump Impeached on Abuse of Power Charge: (8:32 p.m.)

The House voted 230-197 to impeach Trump for abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine. The chamber will vote next on the second article accusing the president of obstructing Congress’s investigation.

House Has Votes to Impeach on Abuse of Power (8:22 p.m.)

The House has enough votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power. The vote is continuing.

House Begins Historic Vote to Impeach Trump (8:09 p.m.)

The House began voting on the first article that accuses Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival while withholding U.S. aid.

GOP Leader Criticizes ‘Rigged Process’ (7:56 p.m.)

As the debate neared its end, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy criticized “a rigged process that has led to the most partisan and least credible impeachment in the history of America.”

“I understand you dislike the president, his beliefs, the way he governs, and even the people who voted for him,” McCarthy said. “Now they are trying to disqualify our voice before the 2020 election.”

Second-ranking House Republican Steve Scalise said, “This isn’t about some crime that he’s committed. It’s about fear that he will win re-election.”

Second-ranking House Democrat Steny Hoyer said Trump’s backers had offered a “craven rationalization” of his actions, including siding with Vladimir Putin against U.S. intelligence agencies, ordering federal agencies to lie to the public and separating families who arrive at the border.

“Democrats did not choose this impeachment,” Hoyer said. “President Trump’s misconduct has forced our constitutional republic to protect itself.” -- Billy House

‘Revenge’ and ‘Patriotic’ Frame Harsh Debate (5:25 p.m.)

For the first five hours, Democrats and Republicans stuck mostly to familiar arguments while debating the allegations that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress’s investigation.

Republicans agreed the impeachment will occupy a unique place in history. But they said it will be remembered mostly as the day Democrats claimed a false moral supremacy to carry out a plan to overturn a presidential election and the votes of 63 million people.

“This impeachment circus has never been about the facts,” said Representative John Joyce, a Pennsylvania Republican. “This process has always been about seeking revenge for the president’s election in 2016 and attempting to prevent him from winning again in 2020.”

But Democrats argued that they were protecting democracy.

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said, “What we are doing here today is not only patriotic, it is uniquely American.”

“This vote may be hard, but we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history,” said civil-rights icon John Lewis of Georgia. -- Billy House

Independent Amash Cites ‘Duty to Impeach’ (4:49 p.m.)

Representative Justin Amash, an independent who left the Republican Party earlier this year, said he supports impeaching Trump, saying “it is our duty to impeach him.”

“Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency” and ensuring its power is used for proper ends, said Amash of Michigan.