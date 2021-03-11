House passes legislation to expand background checks

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on passage of gun violence prevention legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021, as Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., looks on. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on passage of gun violence prevention legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021, as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, left, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., look on. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • The Capitol is seen beyond the base of the Washington Monument before sunrise in Washington, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
1 / 3

Congress Guns

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on passage of gun violence prevention legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021, as Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., looks on. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks.

The House passed legislation on Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers. The chamber was also voting on, and expected to pass, a bill to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

Democrats now hold the Senate, as well, giving the party hope that the legislation will at least be considered. But the bills would need significant bipartisan support to pass.

The renewed push is the latest effort by Democrats – and some Republicans – who have repeatedly tried, and failed, to pass tougher gun control laws since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 20 children and six educators. While enhanced background checks are generally popular with the American public, even with some conservatives, Congress has so far not been able to find compromise on the issue. It is unclear whether Senate Democrats could find deep enough support among Republicans to pass new gun control legislation in a 50-50 Senate, as they would need 60 votes to do so.

Still, the bills are part of an effort by Democrats to move on several major legislative priorities while they hold both chambers of Congress and the White House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Republican “legislative graveyard is over” and that the legislation to require background checks on all firearms sales will have a vote in the Senate.

“A vote is what we need,” Schumer said, and they will see where Republicans stand.

“Maybe we’ll get the votes,” he said. “And if we don't, we’ll come together as a caucus and figure it out how we are going to get this done. But we have to get it done.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has been working on gun legislation with Schumer since the 1990s when they were in the House together, said she and her colleagues have promised survivors of shootings and family members of those who have died that “we are not going away” until the background checks legislation passes.

“The gun violence crisis in America is a challenge to the conscience of our country – one that demands that we act,” Pelosi said during floor debate on the bills Wednesday. “These solutions will save lives.”

President Joe Biden has called for Congress to strengthen gun laws, including requiring the background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons. At a speech in February, he said there was no time to wait.

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said as he marked the three-year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting massacre in Florida, which killed 17. “The time to act is now.”

The first bill, which passed 227-203, is designed to close loopholes to ensure that background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows. The legislation includes limited exceptions allowing temporary transfers to prevent imminent harm, for use at a target range and for gifts from family, among others.

The second bill would extend the review period for background checks from three to 10 days. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House, introduced the legislation after a shooter killed nine people at a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015. The FBI said a background check examiner never saw the shooter's previous arrest report because the wrong arresting agency was listed in state criminal history records, and the gun dealer was legally permitted to complete the transaction after a deadline of three days.

While the House bills have Republican cosponsors, most of their GOP colleagues are opposed to the changes. During the Wednesday floor debate, Republicans argued that the background checks would not stop most mass shootings and would mistakenly prevent some lawful gun owners from purchasing firearms.

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry said the bill would lead to more crime because there would be “less people out there defending themselves.”

Democrats are hoping that there's a gradual political shift among voters that could help them win GOP votes. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has introduced a companion bill expanding background checks in the Senate, said he doesn't think Democrats should just accept that there aren't 60 votes in the Senate for the legislation.

“I just think we are living in a different world than 2013,” Murphy said ahead of the House vote, referring to failed congressional efforts to expand the checks after the Newtown school shooting.

Democrats also point to troubles at The National Rifle Association, the long-powerful advocacy group that poured tens of millions of dollars into electing Trump in 2016. The organization has been weakened by infighting as well as legal tangles over its finances.

But change does not come easy in the Senate as many in the GOP base are still viscerally opposed to any new gun control. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate, have worked together for years to find a compromise on background checks but have yet to propose anything that will pass.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said this week that his committee plans to have hearings on gun policy in the next several weeks.

Democrats will “test the waters and see what the sentiment is in the Senate,” Durbin said.

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to expand gun background checks

    The House voted 227-203 Thursday to pass a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers. Within hours, the chamber will pass a second background check bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which allowed Dylann Roof to buy a firearm used to kill nine people at a Black church in 2015.Why it matters: Overhauling the nation's gun control laws is a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration, but the bill is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, where Republicans oppose attempts to curtail gun rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The first bill (H.R. 8) became the first gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years after it was first passed by the House in 2019, following a wave of youth-led activism in the wake of the Parkland shooting. It was never taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.The bill would prohibit anyone who is not a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer or dealer from transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person without a background check.It exempts gifts from relatives and transfers for hunting, target shooting and self-defense.Eight Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting for the bill.The second bill (H.R. 1446), introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, increases the review period of the initial background check from three to 10 days.White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to purchase a gun, despite a criminal conviction, because of a clerical error that caused the FBI's background check to take longer than three days."A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives," Clyburn said in a statement.The big picture: The U.S. gun violence epidemic has grown since the pandemic began, NBC News reports.Gun violence and gun crime rose dramatically in 2020, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents, per the Gun Violence Archive.May 2020 saw the highest number (59) of mass shootings of any month since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shooting data in 2013, the nonprofit said last year. The bottom line: "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said in February while marking the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House passes bill expanding background checks for gun sales

    H.R. 8 requires a background check for sale or transfer of a firearm by private individuals and closes the 'Gun Show Loophole.'

  • House to advance background checks bills, but Senate passage unlikely

    The House passed both gun control measures in 2019, but the Republican majority blocked them in the Senate.

  • House bill would increase gun background check period

    Democrats push for more gun control. Reaction from Antonia Okafor Cover, spokesperson for Gun Owners Of America.

  • Late night hosts joke about Biden's $1.9 trillion relief win, GOP desperation to change the subject

    "Congress finally passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package," and "most Americans are thrilled the bill passed," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "In fact, President Biden is so amped he just bit his dog." Yes, "the stimulus package was President Biden's first major legislative achievement — not to be confused with Major Biden's first legislative achievement, The Chompin' on the Secret Service, Squirrel! Squirrel! Squirrel! Act," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. The White House is moving fast to deliver the $1,400 stimulus payments, which is one reason Biden's name won't be printed on the checks, but "make no mistake, Biden is going to take credit for it," he said, imagining billboards for the coming sales blitz: "Money: You Like It!" Still, "as much legislative meat as Joe's tossin' on the griddle, Republicans are having a little trouble sticking a fork in him," because it "turns out spending a year calling someone 'senile' and 'sleepy' doesn't make them a good boogeyman," Colbert said. "So with nothing else to fire up the crowd, the GOP is talking nonstop about cultural issues like Dr. Seuss, Meghan Markle, and Mr. Potato Head, also known as Piers Morgan." The stimulus bill will "deliver huge benefits to the poor and working class, but the GOP and Fox News have been much more focused on Looney Toons and the royal family," plus Dr. Seuss, the Muppets, and Biden's dog, Seth Meyers said on Late Night. "In fairness, this outrage might just be because Fox News has lost so many advertisers that they're last major sponsor is the Acme Corp," but "imagine being an actual adult and spending any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie." The $1.9 trillion relief bill "will provide aid to millions, it will cut the poverty rate for children in half, it will give Americans more access to health care, and boost the vaccination rate — so naturally, Republicans are against it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. And the legislation is insanely popular, too. "The only other Bill 70 percent of Americans support is Murray," he joked. "If a meteor was hurtling toward the Earth and Chuck Schumer said 'We gotta stop this,' Mitch McConnell would be like, 'No, we don't, no we don't. Could lead to socialism.'" The Late Show did find one thing congressional Republicans don't hate, though. More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyPrince William says 'we are very much not a racist family' after Harry and Meghan interview

  • As Texas eliminates COVID mask rules, will shoppers seek like-minded businesses?

    Stephanie Bailey was ready to start going out again.

  • Belal Muhammad plans to steal Leon Edwards’ title shot with finish at UFC Fight Night 187

    "I'm going to put on a performance that people are not going to forget."

  • "There may be a breaking point": Colorado gun debate sparks sharp words from GOP lawmakers

    As Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado press ahead on gun restrictions, Republicans are raising prospects of a "rebellion." What’s happening: Two Democratic-backed bills advanced yesterday to mandate the safe storage of firearms at home and require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons within five days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This bill is about one thing and one thing only, and that is about protecting our children," said Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn), the sponsor of the storage bill, according to the Denver Post. The other side: Republicans argue the rules represent government overreach, violate constitutional rights and widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. They spent hours arguing against them in the Democratic-controlled chambers."Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from," Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) said, according to Colorado Politics. "If this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." Where things stand: Democrats have become increasingly confident to take on gun control regulation and less worried about pleasing their GOP colleagues in the process. Flashback: Democrats won a confidence boost after successfully passing the "red-flag" bill in 2019 and retaining their majority in 2020.Yes, but: Sponsors of the gun legislation still need to ensure they have support from their fellow Democrats to get it past the finish line.The House passed the gun storage bill Tuesday, and only one Democrat defected. What to watch: A third gun control measure — arguably the most controversial — is expected soon. It would call for a mandatory five-day waiting period for Colorado gun buyers.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that only one Colorado House Democrat voted against the gun storage bill (not two).This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jamie Spears again defends role as Britney's conservator as GOP lawmakers call for hearing

    "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it," a lawyer for Jamie Spears said.

  • Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

    As he’s reeled from twin scandals over his treatment of women and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had to confront a once-unthinkable question: Could enough rogue Democrats combine with Republicans to force him out of office? A vocal group of mostly progressive Democrats has called for the governor to resign or be impeached as the crisis has deepened, joining with a core of Republicans who on Monday said they would propose articles of impeachment. Defections in the state Assembly, which has the authority to begin impeachment proceedings, had already been substantial Tuesday before a report late Wednesday about an aide who claimed she was groped in the governor’s residence.

  • Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

    A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval Wednesday to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

  • Some locals leap at chance to serve on Derek Chauvin jury

    One of the concerns going into the Derek Chauvin jury selections was that the court would have a hard time finding enough people willing to subject themselves to a month-long trial during a pandemic and face potential backlash after their decision. Reality check: In the first two days of selection, five jurors have been seated, which puts the court on pace to easily seat 12 jurors and four alternates before the March 29 trial start. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: While some potential jurors have tried to avoid duty, a surprising number of Hennepin County residents have been OK with serving, and a few have been flat out excited. One potential juror on Wednesday said he is getting married on May 1 in Florida, but was willing to delay the wedding to serve on the jury. The trial is expected to wrap up in late April. "We would have to make accommodations ... that's me answering, not my fiancee," he said to laughter in the court. He was seated.Another prospective juror on Tuesday said she voted in the November election because she wanted to become eligible for jury duty and called the process "fascinating." She took multiple days to fill out a questionnaire. She was also seated. Yes, but: When prospective jurors seem too eager it can be viewed as a sign that they want the chance to convict or acquit Chauvin, causing the defense or prosecution to strike them. But in these cases the jurors' excitement has centered around doing their civic duty. Of note: So far, the five seated jurors are three white men, one woman of color and a Black man who is an immigrant. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kate Middleton Looks Ready for Spring in a Pink Coat and Flared Trousers

    This marks the first in-person royal appearance from the Duchess of Cambridge following the Sussexes' Oprah interview.

  • House passes 'Protect the Right to Organize Act,' 225-206, sends bill to Senate

    Despite Biden's stated support for unions, the labor reform measure faces an uphill battle.

  • Harry and Meghan's critiques won't deter U.K. press' royal fascination, experts say

    "The industry operates like a bully, and like any bully when someone stands up to them, it doesn’t know how to cope," one media campaigner said.

  • Nearly all abortions banned in Arkansas after governor signs sweeping new law

    Sweeping legislation banning nearly all abortions in the southern state of Arkansas has been signed into law by the governor, Asa Hutchinson. The act will only permit abortion when the mother's life is at risk. There will be no exemptions for cases of rape or incest. Although he is an opponent of abortion, Mr Hutchinson is understood to have had some reservations about the extent of the new law. He said he was signing the measure because of its “overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions." The measure will not come into force until the summer. Republican-controlled Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislation imposing almost complete bans on abortion are under consideration.

  • EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing the possibility that he could be removed by voters in a recall election in the middle of his four-year term. WHAT IS A RECALL ELECTION? California is one of 20 states that have provisions to remove a sitting governor in a recall.

  • As GOP lawmakers look to pass new voting restrictions, some conservatives are pushing back

    There is rising unease among some conservatives about the increasing aggressiveness of Republicans in state legislatures to tighten election laws and erect obstacles to voting.

  • One in six prostate cancer deaths could be prevented if high-risk cases were screened

    One in six prostate cancer deaths could be prevented if high-risk cases were screened, research suggests. The strategy would mean all middle-aged men were offered a one-off blood test, to establish who is genetically predisposed to the disease, and in need of regular checks. Researchers from University College London said that offering a blood test and MRI scan to those at heightened risk could prevent one in six deaths from the disease. Every year, around 48,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, with more than 11,500 deaths. There is no national screening programme for the disease. Those over the age of 50, and younger men with a family history of the disease can seek blood tests but on their own they are not a reliable indicator of the disease. Current medical practice means only those suspected of having prostate cancer have a blood test, which is then followed by an MRI scan.

  • House Passes $1.9-Trillion Stimulus Package, Biden To Sign Bill Friday: What You Need To Know

    The House of Representatives voted 220-211 Wednesday to approve a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill supported by President Joe Biden. What Happened: The bill, formally known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, marks the first legislative victory for Biden since he took office in January. The president plans to sign the bill into law Friday, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The House vote follows the Senate’s 50-49 passage of its version of the bill on Saturday in a marathon session dubbed “vote-a-rama” by political pundits. See also: How to Invest Your ,400 Stimulus Check The Senate version did not include the $15-per-hour minimum wage provision included in the House’s original version, which passed on Feb. 27 — hence the need for a second vote by the House. The vote came down along party lines, with Maine Rep. Jared Golden the sole Democrat opposing the measure. “Borrowing and spending hundreds of billions more in excess of meeting the most urgent needs poses a risk to both our economic recovery and the priorities I would like to work with the Biden administration to achieve, like rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and fixing our broken and unaffordable health care system,” Golden said in a statement. Related Link: How To Prepare For The First Bear Market Of Your Trading Career What To Expect: The keystone of the bill is another round of direct federal stimulus checks for taxpayers, with checks of up to $1,400 to individuals making $80,000 or less, single parents earning $120,000 or less and couples with a combined household income of no more than $160,000. The new bill has limits on who will be receiving stimulus funds: Individuals earning at least $80,000 a year of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning at least $120,000 and married couples earning at least $160,000 will not be eligible. The Market Reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied by 487.81 points to 32,320.55 and set an intraday record high during Wednesday's session. The S&P 500 was up 0.81% at last check, while the Nasdaq was 0.31% higher. Related Link: Twitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban Photo by Bjoertvedt/WikiMedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent WeekEconomy Adds 379,000 Jobs In February: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.