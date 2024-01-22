House reportedly broken into, person assaulted and other reports

Jan. 22—Police received a report at 1:29 a.m. Friday of two people who reportedly broke into a residence at 1020 St. John Ave. with handguns, shot a couple rounds and hit a person with a bat in Albert Lea. One of the people was wearing a mask and the other was partially covered.

Trailer reported stolen

A trailer with items inside was reported stolen at 7:23 a.m. Friday at 928 W. Front St. The value of the stolen property was at least $5,000.

Juveniles cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:26 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Vehicle fire reported

A military vehicle was reported on fire at 12:21 p.m. Saturday at 410 Prospect Ave.

Wallet reported stolen

A wallet was reported stolen at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at 2210 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday at 1334 Academy Ave.

Assaults reported

Police received a report of an assault at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in an apartment at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police received a report of a female in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea who had been assaulted at 11:36 p.m. Sunday.

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Wesley William Griffith, 38, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 1:36 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle all over the road near East Main Street and South Newton Avenue. The individual was at one point going east in the westbound lane.

Police arrested Brian Floyd Frandle, 49, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a man drinking beer in a vehicle at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 3:36 p.m. Sunday that someone had attempted to break into a garage overnight at 403 Sheridan St. An outdoor camera and light was damaged.

Phone reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:43 p.m. Sunday of a male who had reportedly taken a phone at 2320 Hendrickson Road.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Todd Allen Ferguson, 55, on a warrant at 8:31 p.m. Sunday at 905 Ulstad Ave.

Tire stolen off ice house

A tire was reported stolen off of an ice house at 1:11 p.m. Thursday at 75228 255th St. in Clarks Grove.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at 8:47 p.m. Thursday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.