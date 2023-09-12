House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry, Kevin McCarthy says

The US House of Representatives will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, its most senior Republican has said.

Kevin McCarthy said the inquiry would focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" into Mr Biden.

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.

The hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Mr Biden.

They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president's only surviving son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are questionable - and on Mr Biden's knowledge of his son's activities.

This is the first move in a political process that could result in an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

If that is approved by a simple majority, a trial in the US Senate could follow.

In a brief statement at the US Capitol, Mr McCarthy said there were "serious and credible" allegations involving the president's conduct.

"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption," he said.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for possible tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.

