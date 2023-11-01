House Republican pushes to oust Rep. George Santos from Congress over criminal charges, lies

WASHINGTON – The House will decide this week whether to expel embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in what would be a historic move to oust a sitting member of Congress from the lower chamber.

The efforts to remove Santos from Congress could see a vote with the entire House as early as Wednesday evening. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., who is leading the push to expel Santos, has called his fellow New York lawmaker “unfit to serve.”

"George Santos' many deceptions coupled with the ever-expanding legal case against him further strengthen my long held belief that he is unfit to serve in Congress, and for that reason, I will be sponsoring a resolution to immediately expel George Santos from the House of Representatives.,” D’Esposito said in a statement earlier this month.

D’Esposito, along with other New York House Republicans, have criticized Santos since January, when it was reported he fabricated most of his resume. They have kept up their concern as Santos faces mounting legal charges.

The other New York GOP members who have spoken out about Santos include Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

D’Esposito introduced the resolution to expel Santos as privileged, which means the House will have to act on the move within two legislative days. Expelling a House member requires a much heavier lift than other legislation: support from two-thirds of the lower chamber.

When the House takes up the resolution, leaders could opt to make what is known as a motion to table, which would effectively dismiss the push without forcing lawmakers to take a vote on whether to expel Santos.

In May, Santos was charged on criminal counts including money laundering, wire fraud and lying to Congress. Earlier in October, a new indictment threw additional charges at Santos, accusing him of stealing the identities of campaign donors and committing credit card fraud.

Santos’ mounting legal troubles are enough justification for D’Esposito and his fellow New Yorkers, who are uniquely positioned as vulnerable Republicans heading into the 2024 election, hailing from districts President Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.

A member of Congress hasn't been expelled in more than 20 years, but unlike his potential predecessors, Santos is still working his way through the legal process and has yet to be convicted of any crimes. It's not clear if the push to remove Santos will be successful.

The New York lawmaker in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said last week he is entitled to due process and “not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking.”

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., arrives as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, late Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Santos: NY Republican could be expelled over criminal charges