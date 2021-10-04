House Republican says he's facing federal prosecution

The top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee's agriculture panel says he's facing federal prosecution, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: In a new fundraising page for his legal expense fund — that was quickly removed — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) writes: "[President] Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge." It was not immediately clear what conduct the FBI may have been investigating or is prosecuting.

A Fortenberry spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment.

Records on file with the House clerk show Fortenberry set up the legal expense trust on August 27.

"Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy," Fortenberry's fundraising page says. "And right now I'm facing the Deep State's bottomless pockets."

Between the lines: Fortenberry's campaign committee retained a new law firm over the summer, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In June, it reported paying $25,000 to Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, a California firm specializing in white collar criminal defense.

It was the campaign's largest payment for legal services, to date.

His legal expense fund is now soliciting contributions of up to $5,000 per donor per year. Under House rules, the fund may accept donations from individuals, corporations and political action committees but not registered lobbyists.

Records show he also has enlisted a digital consultant who helped launch a legal expense fund for former Trump administration official Kash Patel.

Web domain registration records show the firm Believe Media registered websites for both Patel's "Legal Offense Trust" and the Jeff Fortenberry Legal Expense Trust.

Fortenberry, 60, is a former economist and Lincoln City Council member who's represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005.

He's currently the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.

Editors note: This post has been updated to show that Fortenberry's fundraising page was quickly taken down.

