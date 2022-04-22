House Republicans ask Twitter board to retain records tied to Musk offer

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 18 U.S. House Republicans on Friday sent Twitter board members a letter asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter.

"As Congress continues to examine Big Tech and how to best protect Americans’ free speech rights, this letter serves as a formal request that you preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, including Twitter’s consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter’s evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk’s offer," said the letter signed by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and others.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories