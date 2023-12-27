House Republicans ask whether Joe Biden obstructed impeachment inquiry after Hunter Biden defied subpoena

WASHINGTON – Republicans leading the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden are asking whether he was complicit in his son, Hunter Biden’s, defiance of a congressional subpoena to testify before investigators.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to the White House asking for any documentation or communication sent between Hunter Biden, his representatives and the White House, noting that the president was aware of his son’s plans to flout the subpoena to answer questions behind closed doors.

“We are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress,” the letter, sent to White House Counsel Edward Siskel, reads.

The GOP-led committees investigating Joe Biden issued a subpoena to Hunter Biden to testify in a deposition earlier this month. Hunter Biden, who demanded to testify publicly instead, ignored the subpoena and delivered remarks on Capitol Hill attacking the inquiry and defending his father.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home, nor abroad," Hunter Biden said in front of the Capitol building, not far from where he was supposed to testify before investigators.

Hunter Biden demanded to speak publicly over concerns Republicans would selectively leak his testimony. House Republicans contended that he must comply with the terms of the subpoena and that Democrats would have disrupted the hearing in a public setting.

Republicans have long alleged Joe Biden reaped personal benefits from his family’s foreign business interests but have yet to produce evidence directly tying him to those dealings. House Republicans formally authorized the impeachment inquiry earlier this month in a bid to strengthen the probe’s legal standing should any of its requests for information make it to court.

USA TODAY has reached out to the White House and Democratic representatives on the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee for comment.

The letter highlights that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said after Hunter Biden's rare public remarks that the president was “certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.”

“Ms. Jean-Pierre’s statement suggests that the President had some amount of advanced knowledge that Mr. Biden would choose to defy two congressional subpoenas,” the letter reads. “In light of Ms. Jean-Pierre’s statement, we are compelled to examine the involvement of the President in his son’s scheme to defy the Committees’ subpoenas.”

While the impeachment inquiry has largely focused on whether the president was improperly involved in his family’s foreign business affairs, his awareness of his son’s defiance of the subpoena, “raises a troubling new question that we must examine: whether the President corruptly sought to influence or obstruct the Committee’s proceedings,” the letter continues.

The two chairs who penned the letter noted that “such conduct could constitute an impeachable offense.”

They also took aim at remarks the president made earlier this month as he denied having interacted with his family’s business associates. The lawmakers called for documentation related to those statements in addition to the committees’ requests for any communication between the White House and Hunter Biden’s representatives, giving the White House until January 10 to provide the information.

