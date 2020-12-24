House Republicans block Democrats’ $2,000 stimulus check proposal, defying Trump in rare Christmas Eve session

(Independent)

House Republicans went on the official record on Christmas Eve opposing Donald Trump’s and Democrats’ proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare, brief pro forma session of the chamber on the morning before Christmas, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer requested “unanimous consent” to quickly take a vote on a bill to increase the stimulus check programme to $2,000 for most individuals instead of the $600 codified in a section of the comprehensive $900bn Covid relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denied that request, and within 12 minutes of opening the floor, the House adjourned.

“Merry Christmas,” said presiding officer and Democratic Congresswoman Deb Dingell.

Mr Trump has threatened to veto the $900bn Covid package unless lawmakers increase the value of direct payments to $2,000.

That has pitted him against congressional Republicans, who spent months in negotiations resisting Democrats’ efforts to keep the value of the second round of one-off checks from the government at $1,200. Some Democratic lawmakers have been calling for $2,000 recurring monthly stimulus checks since the spring of 2020.

Republicans held the line at onetime checks of $600 per individual making less than $75,000, and Democrats ultimately relented. That paved the way for lawmakers to carve out the rest of the deal that re-ups a key federal unemployment supplement, extends a nationwide eviction moratorium, unlocks hundreds of billions of dollars in loans for small- and medium-sized business, and provides several other kinds of economic relief.