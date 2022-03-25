House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Newt Gingrich
    Newt Gingrich
    American politician and former Speaker of the House
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Needing only a handful of seats to recapture the House, Republicans are exceedingly confident of their chances. With incumbent Democrats retiring in droves, and President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping amid deep voter pessimism about the economy, many in the party — including their leader Kevin McCarthy — are treating the Republican victory as a fait accompli.

They see Gingrich, the man who swept away four decades of Democratic House rule with the “Contract With America” in 1994, as a model. He spoke to House Republicans Wednesday night as they gathered in Jacksonville, Fla., to prepare for the campaigning ahead. His message was simple: offer a contrast to what he called the failing Democratic agenda and then deliver to the American people.

“He saw the chance in Republicans when no one thought we could win,” McCarthy said on Wednesday. “If we’re successful, in which we win 18 seats, that’s the same number of Republicans after the 1994 election.”

He added, “But it’s different than just recruiting candidates and raising money. It’s what you do with it. You make a commitment to the American public.”

But while Republicans have numbers on their side in the election, what they would do with a majority is very much a work in progress. And it remained unclear at the three-day retreat what, if any, lessons Republicans have learned from the tumultuous eras of Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, John Boehner and Paul Ryan — the past four Republican House speakers, all of whom found it is easier to win power in the House than to control it.

Much of Gingrich’s “contract” never became law as the triumph of the ’94 elections gave way to intra-party strife, a damaging budget standoff that ended in a government shutdown and an ethics tangle that contributed to Gingrich leaving office. Boehner, like Gingrich, relinquished the gavel and resigned amid divisions between the party's ideological factions.

McCarthy, 57, is charting his own delicate course as he works to become speaker in what would be a divided Washington, with President Joe Biden still in the White House. Last summer McCarthy tasked several groups of Republican lawmakers with drafting proposals on the party’s core legislative priorities, including lowering costs in the economy, securing the Southern border and countering China, in hopes of making a fast start in 2023.

But creating a governing majority is a daunting challenge. Hard-right members of the conference are ascendant, creating headaches with their inflammatory actions and statements. Many in the party are likely to welcome new rounds of brinkmanship over government spending and the debt. And some Republicans are already agitating for partisan investigations of figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, that could easily overshadow their legislation.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump continues to hold enormous sway over the GOP despite his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his lies about election fraud that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy has kept close to Trump, jetting to his private club to secure his support earlier this year, as the party relies on his brand and his fundraising prowess to motivate Republican voters.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, who is the top Republican of the Financial Services Committee and close to GOP leadership, said what comes after the election is what will determine whether a new GOP majority endures.

“I think right now, not being the Democrats is a sufficient answer to win the election,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican of the Financial Services Committee, told The Associated Press in an interview. “But that doesn’t make us worth a damn as a governing majority. That doesn’t electrify our electorate. That doesn’t bring over folks that are in the middle.”

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, in line to take over the powerful House Oversight committee, said the way for the conference to move forward is to focus on what they can realistically deliver to the American people.

“We’ve got plenty of things that I think the base and the American people will appreciate that we can do,” he said. “So let’s commit to things that are achievable, not just talking points that will get you on Fox News for four and a half minutes.”

Members spent the damp and rainy days of the retreat reiterating that while there are loud voices on the fringe of party lines, including a few who have called for Biden's impeachment, the majority are united behind McCarthy’s vision.

“I call it a 50-year election,” McCarthy told reporters. “It won’t come around like this in the House" for a long time.

Gingrich gave McCarthy a vote of confidence, saying he's capable of leading them to victory.

“I think (Kevin) proved that in the last election,” Gingrich told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “If you look at who won and what their recruiting has been like.”

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy confident GOP conference will make him Speaker if Republicans win back House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not worried about a serious challenge for the Speaker's gavel from another Republican should the GOP take control of the chamber next year, he indicated at the conference's annual retreat in Florida."If you're a Minority Leader the day of the election, you win, and you win the majority, you're probably going to be the Speaker," McCarthy said in a conversation with Punchbowl News on Thursday. "...

  • McCarthy says GOP will win control of House: 'It's not going to be a five-seat majority'

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday predicted that Republicans will win control of the House in November - and that they won't just scrape by with the bare minimum number of seats they need."We're going to win the majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview - billed as a "fireside chat" - during House Republicans' annual retreat in...

  • Putin’s war with Ukraine is ‘about global democracy,’ and other quotes from WA lawmakers

    Vladimir Putin has single-handedly created worldwide hate and disgust for his nation. | Editorial

  • Tell Vladimir Putin to pull troops out of Ukraine, Boris Johnson urges Chinese president

    Boris Johnson told Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to urge Vladimir Putin to pull out of Ukraine during a "frank and candid" 50-minute call on Friday.

  • Not just Medicaid expansion: Multiple big NC health care debates may be right around the corner

    Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

  • Creighton signs McDermott to new multi-year contract

    Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the new deal Thursday. McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.

  • Rand Paul delays Russia trade relations bill, warns of overly broad sanctions power

    Paul stalled the passage of the bill revoking Russia’s trade relationship with the U.S. on Thursday while warning of language that could give presidents overly broad sanctioning powers under the Magnitsky Act.

  • McCarthy nudges convicted Rep. Fortenberry to resign

    The House GOP leader spoke hours after the Nebraska Republican was convicted of three felonies related to campaign donations from a foreign national.

  • Biden to meet Singapore's prime minister at the White House on Tuesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. During the visit, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss the war in Ukraine, the statement said. It said Biden looked forwarded to deepening cooperation on issues including upholding freedom of the seas, supply chain resiliency, the crisis in Myanmar, and fighting climate change.

  • Trump sues Hillary Clinton and other Democrats over 2016 Russian collusion allegations

    Former President Donald Trump has sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging that they tried to rig the 2016 presidential election. Trump claims they "falsely" tried to prove that his campaign was receiving help from Russia.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on the term 'progressives' and the Democratic plan

    March 25, 2022, letters: Readers comment on the term 'progressives' and the Democratic plan.

  • 15,000 civilians illegally deported from Mariupol to Moscow, officials say

    Ukrainian officials on Thursday charged Russia with deporting about 15,000 civilians illegally from the city of Mariupol to Russia's capital of Moscow, Reuters reported. "Residents of the Left Bank district are beginning to be deported en masse to Russia. In total, about 15,000 Mariupol residents have been subjected to illegal deportation," the Mariupol city council said in a statement. Officials also said that civilians who remained trapped in...

  • Nearly two-thirds disapprove of Biden's handling of economy: poll

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of the economy, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And respondents were more likely than not to say that they think Biden's policies have hurt the economy more than they have helped it.Overall, 65 percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, which includes 96 percent of Republican...

  • Supreme Court Justice Thomas discharged from hospital

    Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, has been discharged from the hospital after a stay of nearly a week. Thomas had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms."

  • What Investors Need to Know About This $2 Billion Marijuana Company Acquisition

    Cresco Labs has agreed to acquire Columbia Care in one of the largest marijuana industry buyouts yet.

  • Saudi Aramco storage petroleum facility hit by Houthi attack, causing fire

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties. A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising over the Red Sea city where the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is taking place this weekend, an eyewitness said. The Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom strongly condemned the "sabotage attacks", reiterating that it would not bear responsibility for any global oil supply disruptions resulting from such attacks, state news agency SPA reported, citing an official in the ministry..

  • Nearly a third of young adults live in a multigenerational home

    A new survey from Pew Research shows that young people aged 25-29 make up the greatest portion of adults living in multigenerational homes.

  • In America’s No. 1 Inflation Hotspot, Democrats Face Restive Voters

    The Phoenix region has recorded the steepest consumer-price increases among the largest U.S. metropolitan areas since President Biden took office, and local sentiment shows the impact as midterm elections approach. “We’re getting hammered.”

  • Republican vetoes of transgender sports bans mark a rare split in culture wars

    Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this week rejected legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, pushing back against a rising tide of similar Republican-sponsored legislation nationwide. But the vetoes of those governors appear to be among the solitary voices in a party that has become increasingly fixated on polarizing cultural issues involving race, sex and gender as a cudgel to win over suburban and rural voters and regain power in November’s congressional elections. Utah lawmakers on Friday voted to override Governor Spencer Cox's veto, joining 11 other states that have enacted laws banning transgender girls from participating in girls' sports since 2020, according to the Equality Federation, which tracks legislation that targets lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

  • Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters had preschool beef, 'were very much buttin' heads'

    The Lost City costars recounted their first meeting at the principal's office over their daughters' drama.