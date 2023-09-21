House Republicans cancel votes with just nine days until a possible government shutdown

WASHINGTON – House Republicans have nine days to avert a government shutdown, after making little to no progress for weeks of negotiations.

That didn't stop House GOP leadership on Thursday from canceling future planned votes for the rest of the week, seemingly sending lawmakers back home as they work to mend divisions.

“Going home and NOT solving DC’s spending problem is unacceptable.” Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., one of the conservative holdouts on spending, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Mills has argued GOP lawmakers should have worked through Congress’ August recess to avoid running close to the Sept. 30 funding deadline for lawmakers to avoid a government shutdown.

The prospects of a government shutdown heightened Thursday after hardline conservative lawmakers tanked a procedural vote – typically a non-controversial move – for a defense spending bill for the second time, in another stunning setback for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as he struggles to unite House Republicans behind a funding deal.

For House Republicans' part, as they continue to discuss a potential compromise, a notice from House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., advised lawmakers that it's possible they may need “to return to Washington, D.C. in the event a vote is called tomorrow or over the weekend.”

“I’m pretty confident that the sky is blue and the clouds are white. But I’m also certain that a couple of my colleagues might disagree,” Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., a moderate GOP lawmaker, told USA TODAY, describing the infighting that has consumed House Republicans upon their return to Washington.

“We’re very dysfunctional right now,” conservative Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told reporters Thursday.

‘I will not be party’ to a shutdown

As the threat of a government shutdown spikes, moderate GOP lawmakers who have increasingly become frustrated with their conservative colleagues have discussed a fallback plan if the House can’t pass government funding legislation by Sept. 30, the deadline lawmakers must meet in order to avoid a catastrophic shutdown.

The fallback plan, called a discharge petition, is an archaic legislative process that allows lawmakers to force a bill on the House floor, effectively sidestepping leadership.

“None of us support a shutdown,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., a centrist GOP lawmaker told reporters Tuesday. “I will not be party to it and I will do everything I can to prevent that.”

Lawler is one of several lawmakers, both Democratic and Republican, floating the discharge petition plan. It's a rare opportunity for bipartisanship in Washington, as lawmakers seek answers on how to avoid a shutdown for constituents.

How could a government shutdown affect you?

The conservative hardliners who have been blocking McCarthy’s spending proposal have downplayed the effects of a shutdown, arguing that not fighting for spending cuts would be a worse outcome.

“I know the impact of a shutdown, but I also know the impact of continuing to run $2 trillion annual deficits year over year with no end in sight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Thursday. “So it may get worse before it gets better.”

A shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees. Employees deemed “essential” continue working without pay but receive their paychecks retroactively at the end of a shutdown for the time they worked.

Employees and services considered non-essential, however, stop working. National parks for example, may close entirely or offer limited services. Some food safety inspections considered non-essential might also be placed on hold.

Depending on how long a shutdown persists, even essential services, such as flights, may still be affected. During the government shutdown of 2018 and 2019, which lasted 35 days, some air traffic controllers and TSA agents did not come into work due to financial limitations, resulting in flight delays, terminal closures and long lines.

