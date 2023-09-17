House Republicans are in a 'civil war' over government shutdown fight, Democratic leader warns

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said House Republicans “are in the middle of a civil war,” as they struggle to find consensus on how to approach government spending and avert a shutdown.

“Let’s be clear, House Republicans are in the middle of a civil war. A civil war has the following attributes: chaos, dysfunction and extremism,” Jeffries said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “The House Republican civil war is hurting hard working American taxpayers and limiting our ability to be able to solve problems on their behalf.”

Congress has until Sept. 30 to fund the government, and while the Senate has been moving through the process without much of a hitch, the Republican-controlled House has been engulfed in gridlock over disagreements between hardline conservatives and moderate GOP lawmakers.

In the House’s first week back session after a weeks-long August recess, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., intended to pass a defense spending bill, but he was forced to punt a vote to begin debate on the bill after conservatives threatened to tank the effort.

As the Sept. 30 deadline draws closer, McCarthy and other House Republicans have begun to express frustration at their conservative colleagues for what they say are unclear and vague requests. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has threatened to file a motion to vacate – a move to remove McCarthy from the speakership – if he does not cede to conservative demands.

“As House Democrats, we’re going to continue to find common ground with the other side of the aisle, to work with Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans and President (Joe) Biden,” Jeffries continued. “And hopefully the House Republicans will come along so that we can work to make sure we are funding the government.”

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at a press conference on the House Republican’s impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on September 12, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans are in 'civil war' over government shutdown, Jeffries says