House Republicans' debt ceiling proposal is bad for Tennesseans | Opinion

As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling stand-off continues, we yet again inch closer and closer to the brink of insolvency as a nation. While it still seems unlikely that we reach the impending default deadline without raising the debt ceiling, the ever-dramatic House majority, along with continued infighting from the House Freedom Caucus, has made it clear that they’re willing to risk a catastrophic default in order to make a political point. Although it remains to be seen whether Republicans can come to a full agreement on a default plan, one thing we do know is that McCarthy’s current proposal would be a disaster for the people of Tennessee.

This plan, already facing backlash from inside and outside the party, is a laundry list of devastating cuts to programs in education, infrastructure, homeland security, national parks, housing and more. If the House Freedom Caucus had its way, the cuts would be even more severe.

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters on his way to the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on May 15 in Washington, D.C. McCarthy and President Joe Biden have been negotiating on the debt ceiling.

The loss of federal funding for these critical programs would have an impact in nearly every state. What does this mean for the state of Tennessee? According to a recent White House study, Tennesseans would experience cuts in public safety and health, child care, housing, education and health care programs — to name just a handful. With respect to public health, the budget cuts would mean 600 or more Tennesseans would be denied admission for opioid treatment. Compromising all of our safety, the state would have nearly 200 fewer rail safety inspection days, resulting in 620 fewer miles of tracks inspected annually.

Hear more Tennessee voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Randy Brockway

For families and students in Tennessee, the cuts would mean eliminating nearly 70,000 preschool and child care slots. It would also mean stripping food assistance from nearly 56,000 Tennesseans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and making it substantially more difficult to provide eligibility for the Women, Infants and Children Program, which could extend the already alarming epidemic of child poverty and hunger. The cuts would also make college more expensive for over 130,000 residents by eliminating Pell Grants for some and reducing the benefit by nearly $1000 for the remainder. Finally, to add insult to injury, approximately 9,500 families would lose access to rental assistance.

Story continues

These cuts will also have an impact on seniors and veterans. Despite some Republicans claiming they don’t intend to cut funding for veterans, these broad budget cuts would impact the VA and potentially threaten their care with the end result being longer wait times and fewer available appointments for outpatient services. Additionally, budget cuts to Medicaid and Social Security staff will mean longer wait times for disability benefits decisions and telephone support.

I absolutely believe we need to get the federal budget and deficit to a level that is more sustainable. However, must that reduction come at the expense of the welfare of our citizens? These deep cuts would mean some already at-risk Tennesseans would sink further into poverty — people who, in many cases, have worked for and paid into the programs they now rely on for financial stability. We have an ethical and patriotic duty to care for our fellow Tennesseans, and this default plan proposal is an abject dereliction of that duty. Please take action by contacting your representative in the House and asking them to put the welfare of their fellow Tennesseans above party politics and vote “no” on this shameful default plan.

Randy Brockway is a global HR executive, a founding council member of Courage For America and was state leader of TN for Stand Up Republic.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opinion: House GOP's debt ceiling proposal is bad for Tennesseans