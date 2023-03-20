House Republicans to Demand Testimony from Manhattan DA Staff as Trump Indictment Looms

With an indictment for former president Donald Trump expected, House Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan (R., Oh.) and other Republican leaders are preparing to demand testimony from members of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

A source with knowledge of the plans told Politico that Republicans may soon fire off letters for sworn testimony regarding Alvin Bragg’s impending prosecution of Trump. Many GOP officials have called the prosecution “politically-motivated” and have pointed to the fact Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, did not bring charges against Trump.

The potential offense in this case is falsifying business records, a misdemeanor, which can be upgraded to a Class E felony — the lowest rung — if prosecutors can prove it was done to conceal or commit a second crime, in this case a campaign-finance violation. Trump has repeatedly called the prosecution a “witch hunt” and many legal observers believe the legal strategy of New York prosecutors to be a risky one.

On Saturday, Trump claimed “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan DA’s office have led him to believe he will be arrested Tuesday in connection with a hush-money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He also called for protests to take place to “take our nation back!”

He continued his rant against Bragg Sunday, posting on Truth Social in all caps: “Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of ‘interference in a presidential election.'”

Bragg responded to staff internally on Saturday, saying in a memo obtained by Politico: “We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Trump’s advisers privately warned him against the optics of a Manhattan protest considering the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. While Republicans have decried the impending prosecution, with former vice president Mike Pence calling it “politically charged,” many have come out against a protest.

“I don’t think people should protest this, no,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference Sunday, as quoted by the Washington Post. “And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either.”

“Nobody should harm one another. We want calmness out there,” McCarthy added.

The New York investigation into Trump looks to be at a point of culmination. Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen testified last Monday and Daniels met with prosecutors Wednesday, though she did not testify in front of the grand jury herself. Trump was also offered the opportunity to testify, a move which indicates an indictment is near.

It also emerged that Robert Costello, Cohen’s ex-legal adviser, will testify to the grand jury in a last-minute move. A person familiar with the matter told CNN that Costello contacted both the Manhattan DA’s office and lawyers for Trump to offer evidence that contradicts what Cohen has said publicly about the alleged hush-money payments. Cohen is said to have made the payment of $130,000 to Daniels on Trump’s behalf and to have been later reimbursed for it. When the fixer pleaded guilty to federal charges, he said he facilitated the payment in coordination with and at the direction of Trump.

Cohen has been asked to make himself available as a rebuttal witness Monday.

