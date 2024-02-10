House Republicans fail to impeach Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

Washington (DC News Now) — House Republicans failed this week to impeach DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas. Many are calling it to a major blow to the Republican Party and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Congressional Reporter with our media partners at The Hill, Mychael Schnell, joins Capitol Review to talk about how House Republicans plan to bounce back including taking another vote to impeach Mayorka’s.

