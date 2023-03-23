House Republicans fail to override Biden's first veto on retirement plan investing rule

WASHINGTON — House Republicans failed to override President Joe Biden's first veto that blocked a GOP-backed bill overturning a Labor Department rule on investing strategies for retirement savings.

It was a longshot from the start. The GOP needed a two-thirds majority to override Biden's veto – which was unlikely given the Republicans' narrow, nine-seat majority.

The House voted 219-200 in the override attempt late Thursday afternoon, well short of the two-thirds majority.

Biden issued his first veto Monday after Congress voted to block the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, rule. Republicans dubbed it a "woke policy" that hurt retirees.

Smart analysis delivered to your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Who backs the ESG rule?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a bill signing at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. The resolution passed by the House and Senate aims to block a Biden administration rule encouraging retirement managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions.

The ESG rule, an investing strategy that takes into account businesses’ environmental and social risks as part of a wider financial analysis, had the backing from Republicans in the House and Senate. The Labor Department rule was enacted last year and makes it easier for retirement plans to take into account climate change and other social factors.

Senate Republicans, along with two Democrats, voted on the measure early this month and it passed with a simple majority. Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined with Republicans.

More: Biden issues first veto as president, blocks measure by Congress on 'woke' investment

Biden: 'It's common sense'

President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ORG XMIT: NVJL107

Biden said he would veto the bill before it reached his desk.

"Retirement plan fiduciaries should be able to consider any factor that maximizes financial returns for retirees across the country," he said before the House voted no the bill. "That is not controversial – that is common sense."

The president said he signed the veto because the legislation would put at risk retirement savings of individuals in the United States.

"They couldn't take into consideration investments that would be impacted by climate impacted by overpaying executives," he said.

Story continues

More: Senate blocks Biden ESG investing rule, Biden vows to veto as GOP war on 'woke' heats up

Ken Tran, Rebecca Morin and Jessica Guynn contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House GOP vote fails to override Biden's first veto on investing rule