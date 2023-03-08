House Republicans to highlight US debt ahead of Biden budget proposal

FILE PHOTO: Biden attends National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol in Washington
5
David Morgan
·3 min read

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans plan to focus on the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the day before President Joe Biden unveils a 2024 spending plan the White House says will help limit the debt's growth.

Democrats and Republicans are expected to hear from director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Phillip Swagel, who has warned the federal debt will surpass the size of the U.S. economy within the next decade if no steps are taken.

Biden, a Democrat, on Thursday will unveil a plan that is expected to reduce the deficit - the measure of how much more the government spends than it takes in - by $2 trillion over a decade, while extending the life of the Medicare healthcare plan for Americans age 65 and older and raising taxes on billionaires and other high-income individuals.

Republicans are expected to follow up by April 15, and have been eyeing $150 billion in cuts to nondefense discretionary programs for 2024 that would reset spending to fiscal 2022 levels and save $1.5 trillion over a decade by holding spending increases to an annual 1%.

The emergence of the two budgets are seen as the starting gun for negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden over spending for fiscal 2024, which begins Sept. 1.

The stakes of those talks are elevated this year as the federal government is expected to hit the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by summer. Failure to act by that time could trigger a potentially disastrous default.

McCarthy wants Biden to agree to spending cuts before his narrow Republican House majority would agree to raise the debt ceiling. Biden insists that Republicans must agree to a "clean" debt ceiling increase without a preliminary deal on spending.

"If people know the dire situation we're currently in, who would ever walk out of that and say you just have to pass a clean debt ceiling?" the California Republican told Reuters.

"We're at a tipping point," McCarthy said of the nation's fiscal position. "Very seldom do we ever get together as members outside the chambers. We do that in classified briefings and ... I think this is just as important as any security issue."

Swagel is expected to appear at Wednesday's 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) briefing alongside Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington and the panel's top Democrat, Representative Brendan Boyle.

Each party blames the other for the country's fiscal position. Republicans say spending under Biden has added to the national debt, while Democrats point to tax cuts for businesses and wealthy individuals that were passed under former President Donald Trump and cost the budget $2 trillion in revenue.

Biden and McCarthy last met over a month ago at the White House, and the speaker said he hoped Wednesday's meeting with Democrats would spur the president to move forward on talks.

Neither Biden's proposal nor the one Arrington's committee is preparing would result in a balanced budget.

In a blog post this week, Swagel said Congress could "nearly stabilize" the growth of federal debt by reducing deficits by an average of $500 billion a year for a decade-long savings of $5 trillion, a sum that dwarfs the combined 10-year savings proposed by Biden and Arrington.

Overall, CBO projects that annual deficits will average $2 trillion between 2024 and 2033, approaching pandemic-era records by the end of the decade.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden budget's proposal is about getting Republicans to show theirs

    President Joe Biden's budget rollout comes amid a fierce standoff with Republicans over the debt ceiling and speculation of a 2024 reelection run.

  • Biden wants to tax high-earners to save Medicare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose raising the Medicare tax on high earners to help keep the federal insurance program solvent as part of his budget to be released on Thursday, the White House said. The tax increase is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of the Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said. Biden has sought to link Republicans to the idea of cutting funding for Medicare as part of negotiations over increasing the United States' $31.4 trillion debt limit.

  • A 19-year-old was stuffed into a garbage bag, Hialeah police say. It’s a murder case

    Here’s what happened.

  • Three drug dealers jailed after hiding from police on cannabis factory roof

    Three drug dealers jailed after hiding from police on cannabis factory roofAvon and Somerset Police

  • Netanyahu slams reservists protesting judicial reforms

    STORY: As tensions mount within Israel over the future of the government and the judiciary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized a group of army reservists who said they would not attend a training day in protest of the government's planned judicial overhaul.In a letter, some 37 pilots and navigators with an Air Force F-15 squadron said they would skip drills set for this week and instead "devote our time to dialogue and reflection for the sake of democracy and national unity."Netanyahu said such refusal endangered Israel's existence, and said that Israelis needed to fight side by side whatever their political differences, adding, "This was the case throughout all of Israel's wars, regardless of the struggles and disagreements among us. Refusal threatens this existential foundation."The air force reservists' refusal is the latest to emerge from the country's armed forces over the planned judicial reforms.Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government seeks changes that include curbs on the Supreme Court, which it accuses of over-reach. Critics worry that Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - wants excessive power over the judiciary.Last weekend demonstrators chanting "democracy" blocked a highway in Tel Aviv. Another crowd protested in Jerusalem. Among them was Natasha Dudinsky."I wish we had another kind of government, I am not happy with this government, but, even if it stays, I do not think they should change the regime, and basic democratic laws and the separation of powers is very important, and they want to cut the judicial independence and I think it is very dangerous."Weekly and increasingly raucous demonstrations have swept the country, with some protest leaders - among them former military chiefs - saying that a non-democratic turn in government would warrant mass-disobedience within the ranks.Last month a group of Israeli army veterans who served in the 1973 Yom Kippur War dragged an old tank to a protest against the proposed judicial changes.Isaac Herzog, the country's president, who has a largely ceremonial role, has emerged as a potential dealmaker between the government and the opposition.Herzog on Monday said a compromise in the government's judicial overhaul plan could be imminent.In a statement, Herzog said "We are closer than ever to the possibility of an agreed outline. There are agreements behind the scenes on most things."

  • Ukraine identifies prisoner of war who declared ‘glory’ to his country moments before execution

    The Ukrainian prisoner of war who was gunned down after declaring “Glory to Ukraine” has been identified as a member of a tank brigade.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Rips ‘Reckless’ Montana GOP After His ‘Excommunication’

    Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot clammed the state GOP's "absolutist ideology," "unsparing demands of allegiance" and "relentless pursuit of power."

  • Russian gym coach who criticized Olympic judges banned

    A top Russian gymnastics coach whose athletes won numerous Olympic gold medals has been suspended following vehement criticism of judges who ended Russia's winning streak in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which handles international disciplinary cases, barred Irina Viner from coaching or officiating at any competitions in international gymnastics for two years, in a decision published late Monday.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis, don't let future foes label you a hypocrite on environmental issues

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has made some strong commitments to the environment this year. But if he's not careful, future political foes may exploit them.

  • If you want to balance the budget without raising taxes or cutting defense, Social Security, and Medicare, you'd probably have to fire nearly every park ranger and cut 70% of anti-poverty spending

    A CRFB analysis found that it'll take some massive spending cuts to balance the budget without touching Social Security and Medicare.

  • U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Move May Signal That She's Done Protecting Donald Trump

    Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General […]

  • Michelle Obama Bluntly Fact-Checks One Of Trump's Most Infamous Lies

    The former first lady opens up in a new podcast.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Kim Jong Un's mysterious sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a rare public threat to the US on her brother's behalf, hinting that she might be gaining influence

    Warnings against US involvement in the area from Kim Jong Un are nothing new. But it's rare that his sister would would make such a public threat.

  • Ron DeSantis says he's never supported the bill that would require people blogging about him to register with the state

    "I don't control every single bill that has been filed or amendment, so just as we go through this session, please understand that," DeSantis said.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Idaho bill would repeal law banning private militias. Here’s how senators voted

    Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Could Succeed In Spite of Executive Overreach — Here’s How

    Following oral arguments the Supreme Court heard on Feb. 28 about President Joe Biden's student loan relief program, the Justices are now deliberating about the fate of the program and its legality....