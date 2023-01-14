Top secret documents reportedly found in Biden cache

5
Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Jim Jordan
Congressman Jim Jordan (centre) is leading the probe

Classified files recovered from US President Joe Biden's former private office reportedly include some material marked top secret.

Papers with the highest classification level were among about 10 files at a think tank bearing his name, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.

Fewer than 10 classified documents were found at one of his Delaware homes, but none were top secret, says CBS.

A leak of top secret information could cause "exceptionally grave damage".

There are three basic levels of US classification: confidential, secret and top secret.

In total, roughly 20 classified files were recovered between the two locations, reports CBS, citing a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

The papers only began to come to light in news reports last Monday, but the first batch was found at Mr Biden's former institute, the Penn Biden Center in Washington DC, back in November.

That was days before the midterm elections, which saw Republicans narrowly win control of the US House of Representatives.

On Thursday it emerged that a second cache of files had been found on 20 December by Biden aides in a garage and adjacent room at his private home in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Friday, as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, Mr Biden ignored questions from journalists about the growing controversy.

A day earlier, Mr Biden - who has previously described his predecessor Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified material as "totally irresponsible" - told reporters the documents were found locked in a garage next to his 1960s Chevrolet Corvette sports car.

The White House has said the files were "inadvertently misplaced" and that it is co-operating fully.

On Friday, House Republicans launched their own investigation, a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter.

In a letter to the Department of Justice announcing the inquiry, Republican Jim Jordan, head of the House Judiciary Committee, questioned whether the department had "actively concealed this information from the public on the eve of the 2022 election".

"The American people deserve transparency and accountability from our most-senior executive branch law enforcement officials," the letter reads.

It calls for all documents related to the disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to be provided no later than 27 January.

Earlier on Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote to the White House asking whether the president's scandal-plagued son, Hunter Biden, had access to files at the president's Wilmington residence.

Republicans are also calling on the White House to release visitor logs of Mr Biden's homes, but the White House has refused to say if such information will be divulged.

During his time in office, Mr Biden has spent nearly 200 days - or more than a fourth of his presidency - in his home state of Delaware, according to an Associated Press tally, including a stay in Wilmington this weekend.

Mr Trump is also under investigation by the justice department after he kept more than 300 classified files - including some marked with secret and top secret designations - at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, some of which were seized by FBI agents executing a search warrant last August.

Recommended Stories

  • Wake-Up Weather: Back to blustery

    We'll see some breaks of sunshine along with the clouds on Saturday.

  • Biden spends weekend at Wilmington house where lawyers discovered classified docs

    President Biden is spending his weekend at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where Obama-era classified documents were found this week.

  • Biden aides find more classified documents: reports

    STORY: Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a private location, according to media reports on Wednesday. Citing unnamed sources, NBC News and CNN said Biden aides have been searching for more classified materials since a set of documents from his vice-presidential days was found in November at a think tank office Biden used after his term as Vice President. The latest set was said to be found in a location separate to the think tank office. NBC News reported that the classification level and precise location of the additional documents were not immediately clear. It also said it was not clear when these documents were discovered. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. After the discovery of first batch of documents was made public on Monday, the Senate Intelligence Committee's Democratic chairman and Republican vice chair said they wrote to the Director of National Intelligence asking for access to the material. A congressman on the House Intelligence Committee also sent a similar request. While the senators further asked for a damage assessment by the intelligence community and a briefing on the retention of classified documents by both Biden and former President Donald Trump. The reports come two days after a White House lawyer revealed that Biden’s personal attorneys had discovered in November classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank. The president said on Tuesday he was “surprised” about the finding and that he and his team were “cooperating fully” with a review into what happened.

  • From 'surprised' to special counsel, comparing Biden's statements on classified documents

    The White House on Friday continued to refer questions to the Justice Department and White House lawyers about what role President Joe Biden might have played in the mishandling of classified documents. Asked specifically by ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Mary Bruce if she's confident Biden followed protocol for handling classified documents, Jean-Pierre didn't answer directly.

  • How the Biden and Trump classified documents cases differ

    Both President Biden and former president Donald Trump are involved in cases where classified government documents were found in their private possession. Here are the key differences between them.

  • How Rich Are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and More Big-Name 2023 NFL Stars?

    The NFL season isn't over, but teams aren't waiting until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 to look ahead to how their 2023 rosters will shape up. There's a lot to consider, especially how to fit 53...

  • President Biden's Classified Document Scandal Intensifies

    The drama over classified documents found at Biden’s private home and office is intensifying. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing a special counsel to investigate the matter.

  • Walmart partners with Salesforce, Biden aides find more classified files, Amazon union certified

    Notable business headlines include Walmart teaming up with Salesforce to diversify revenue stream, Biden aides finding a second batch of classified documents, and Amazon losing its bid to overturn historic JFK8 union win.

  • Reacting to the appointment of a special counsel in the Biden documents investigation

    President Joe Biden is hosting the Japanese Prime Minister at the White House today amid fallout from the classified documents controversy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins the show to discuss how the White House has been reacting to the controversy. She also shares details on the president's meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

  • But His Documents!

    President Joe Biden is in hot water after more classified materials were found from his time as vice president.

  • Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized an investigation of whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text of his ruling, Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the request from the prosecutor-general's office, which cited a video Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot. The video claimed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority.

  • Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54, Dems scramble to defend Biden in classified docs scandal and more top headlines

    Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.

  • Good news for Beshear: recent reports say KY governor is popular, favored for re-election

    Polls and predictions released this week show that Gov. Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic governor in the nation and that Kentucky leans toward re-electing him.

  • Giants have no players with injury designations

    The Giants are as healthy as they can be for Sunday’s return to playoff action. The team did not issue any injury designations for their road game against the Vikings. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced all week and they’re set to be available for the team’s first playoff game in six years. Cornerback Adoree' [more]

  • African Nations Championship: Political rows and talent spotting - CHAN preview

    The delayed 2022 African Nations Championship kicks off in Algeria - but with holders Morocco pulling out, how does the tournament benefit African football?

  • Rascally reptile rescued from a frozen lake by Brampton, Ont., firefighters

    It is not clear how the turtle ended up in the middle of the lake - it may have left hibernation early due to mild weather and could not find its to the shore on its own.

  • This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

    One shopper called it a “tall drink of water” for your skin.

  • Biden snaps back at Peter Doocy on storing classified documents next to Corvette in his garage

    Mr Biden’s personal lawyers found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his Delaware home

  • Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

    There are some similarities to Donald Trump's secret documents scandal but there are key differences, too

  • McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments. “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. “But…