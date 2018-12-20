House Republicans Keep Giving James Comey Chances To Call Donald Trump A Liar

A little more than a week after former FBI Director James Comey spent six hours testifying before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, and after President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage accusing Comey of lying to Congress and suggesting his “mind exploded,” the House Republicans asked Comey back for more.

If that first session exposed the delusional levels to which congressional Republicans are willing to sink in order to protect the president, this second session may have proved how much they have bought into their own phony narratives.

After reviewing the 173-page transcript of Comey’s appearance Monday, here are some of the most revealing exchanges:

1. At one point, in focusing on the process Comey followed to have the FBI interview national security adviser Michael Flynn, Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) asked Comey if he had “followed the protocol with Presidents Bush and President Obama.” Comey responded, “I don’t remember having occasion like this with either of those presidents.”

Republicans still won’t accept the fact that what is happening right now with President Trump is unprecedented ― in their minds, for every accusation against Trump, there must be an equivalent or greater crime by a Democrat.

2. Trump would have the American people believe that Flynn was tricked into lying to the FBI. Gowdy did his best to bolster this narrative with his questioning, asking Comey head-on, “Why not advise General Flynn of the consequences of making false statements to the FBI?”

Comey’s response: “Two reasons, really. First, the Deputy Director called him, told him what the subject matter was, told him he was welcome to have a representative from White House counsel there. So, he knew what he was going to be asked about. He was an extraordinarily experienced person and so reasonably should be assumed to understand you can’t lie to the FBI. Second, it’s not protocol. The FBI does not do that in noncustodial interviews. And, third, you want to find out what the witness will say to you before you heat up an interview by raising the prospect that the witness might be lying to you.”

For anyone questioning why Comey could not, as Trump asked him to, let the Flynn matter go, Comey clarified what was really at stake: “Our focus was it appeared that the National Security Advisor was lying to the Vice President about his communications with the Russians, and that made no sense to us, and we wanted to understand what is happening here.” It says a lot that neither Trump nor congressional Republicans seem to care at all about finding the truth.

3. Just as they did during the first day of testimony, Republicans spent a lot of their time trying to get Comey to answer hypothetical questions. A very annoyed Gowdy asked Comey directly why he wouldn’t answer hypothetical questions. Comey’s response: “Because I’m not. It is irresponsible to answer hypotheticals. I tried to do a lot of it last time. I will answer factual questions, but the what-ifs and what-abouts, I’m just not going the answer those.”

I spent five years working at the House Oversight Committee and, while reading this exchange, I thought to myself, “This is getting really embarrassing for the GOP.”

Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) used his questioning to amplify one of President Donald Trump's favorite conspiracy theories: that Trump and his campaign had been spied on by the government. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

4. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who is poised to become the Oversight panel’s chairman in a few weeks, asked Comey about something he tweeted the day before. “Why do you believe that President Trump was, quote, ‘lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant in the case of Michael Cohen’?”