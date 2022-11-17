House Republicans Launch Hunter Biden Probe, Allege President Played Active Role in Son’s Business Dealings

At a press conference held on Thursday morning, Representatives James Comer (R., Ky.) and Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) announced that House Republicans would be opening up an investigation to determine the extent of President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings.

According to Comer and Jordan, Republicans have already gathered incriminating evidence of wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, and tax evasion, among other crimes allegedly committed by the Bidens. Jordan, who is expected to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee now that Republicans have secured a narrow majority in the chamber, plans to make the Biden’s overseas business dealings a central focus of the committee’s oversight efforts in the new Congress.

“As part of our investigation, we have evidence that the finances, credit cards, and bank accounts of Hunter and Joe Biden were co-mingled, if not shared. And on some accounts at least, red flags were raised by banks to the account owner or owners indicating suspicious or illegal activity,” said Comer, who also noted that Hunter Biden’s business associates met with his father on numerous occasions while Biden was serving as vice president.

“We want to know what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American people.”@JamesComer and other House Republicans announced they will be launching an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the new Congress. pic.twitter.com/itdYLjjQoL — National Review (@NRO) November 17, 2022

The Bidens “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family,” said Comer.

The business activity and drug use of Hunter Biden has long been a political liability for the president, who has stood by and stated that he is “proud” of his son.

According to a Washington Post report from last month, the U.S. attorney in Delaware is currently mulling charges against Hunter Biden, who has been presented with evidence by federal investigators that Biden has committed tax evasion and lied about his drug use on a form he filled out in order to purchase a firearm. He was using crack cocaine at the time.

Hallie Biden, Hunter’s late older brother Beau’s widow, and Hunter’s ex- girlfriend, hid the weapon from him because she was “scared” he would “use it.”

