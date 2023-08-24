House Republicans launch probe of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over Trump Georgia investigation

Congressional Republicans Thursday launched an investigation of Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis over her indictment of former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election outcome in the Peach State.

Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the GOP-run House Judiciary Committee, whipped off a letter to Willis demanding answers about the 2-1/2 year probe that resulted in the sprawling racketeering charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants.

The staunch Trump loyalist suggested that the probe is politically motivated because the charges come as the Republican presidential primary race is getting underway in earnest.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation,” Jordan wrote in the five-page missive.

Jordan asked Willis for information about any federal funds that may have been used in her probe and details of any coordination with special counsel Jack Smith, who filed his own federal charges against Trump in the election interference case as well as a separate case accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents that he took to his Florida resort after leaving office.

The GOP leader suggested that he believes Willis has acted improperly and that Congress has the right to investigate.

“Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

The letter gave Willis until Sept. 7 to cooperate.

It was issued the same day that Trump is poised to turn himself in at an Atlanta jail for criminal processing.

The effort to take on Willis appears to be a near carbon copy of Jordan’s attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump with falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation.

Bragg has mostly resisted cooperating with the probe and has sued in federal court to get Jordan to back off.

A spokesperson for Willis said her office did not have any immediate comment on the letter.

Congress generally does not have authority to interfere with local or state criminal prosecutions, although it could find a way to withhold federal funds

State and federal law enforcement authorities often cooperate or charge defendants with various crimes covering overlapping conduct that may violate laws in various jurisdictions.

But Trump and his Republican allies claim he is being singled out for prosecution because Democrats fear he could win the 2024 election and return to power.