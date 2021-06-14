House Republicans move to censure the Squad over Israel comments

Three House Republicans introduced a resolution Monday to condemn and censure members of the Squad over comments on Israel, accusing the progressive cohort of "defending foreign terrorist organizations" and "inciting anti-Semitic attacks" across the U.S.

The state of play: It comes a week after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," in reference to potential investigations by the International Criminal Court.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

A group of 12 Jewish House Democrats issued a statement asking Omar to clarify her comments. Omar specified that she was not making a moral comparison between the U.S. and Hamas or the Taliban.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her Democratic leadership team welcomed Omar's clarification in a statement.

The big picture: In a press release Monday, Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) singled out Omar and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), saying the four women "continually lie to the world in attempting to equate Israel’s right to defend itself with the attacks coming from Hamas."

In an accompanying fact sheet, they criticize the Squad's opposition to U.S. weapons sales to Israel.

What they're saying: “We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country,” Waltz said in the press release.

“Actions speak louder than squishy words. Speaker Pelosi can let members vote on our resolution, or she can cover for the Hamas Caucus and their anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric," added Banks.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free