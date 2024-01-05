House Republicans Move To Hold Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees announced they will meet next week to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he defied their subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition last month.

The committees will meet on Wednesday to consider a report recommending a contempt of Congress resolution against President Joe Biden’s son, lawmakers said Friday.

“Hunter Biden blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas when he did not appear for his December deposition,” the Judiciary Committee said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2023.

“The President’s son doesn’t get special treatment,” said House Oversight chair James Comer (R-Ky.) in a separate online posting.

Hunter Biden was called for questioning about his business dealings by House Republicans who have alleged, without offering supporting evidence, that his father benefited from his foreign business deals. He said he would answer lawmakers’ questions but only if in a public hearing.

“There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people,” he said in public remarks last month.

If the committee votes to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, his case would be referred to the Department of Justice, which would then consider potential charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

