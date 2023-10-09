House Republicans must support our allies: Israel and Ukraine | Letters

Our readers' letters are not necessarily the opinions of The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board.

GOP House must support Israel and Ukraine

With two democracies and U.S. allies fighting terrorist and tyrannical regimes, the House GOP majority needs to grow up, come to its senses, and pass legislation to fund the aid that both Ukraine and Israel need and deserve. Playing politics and theatrics for the cameras is not an option in these life-and-death cases.

Hamas is a terrorist group that not only desires to destroy Israel. It also is at odds with the Palestinian Authority governing body in the West Bank. Hamas might describe itself as a freedom fighting movement struggling for independence but what their leaders don’t say is their independence is realized by the destruction of Israel. There’s little difference between Hamas and Vladimir Putin. Putin might have the title of head of state but, like Hamas, he acts like a ruthless, savage terrorist, murdering those who oppose and disagree with him and invading countries for the sheer ego and narcissism of it.

If the U.S. is to remain a beacon of democracy, we must keep our promises and aid democratic allies who need and request it. The adults in the House GOP must stand up, work across the aisle, and approve aid to our democratic friends who are putting their lives on the line fighting terrorism and tyranny on behalf of the free world.

Scott Benarde, West Palm Beach

More: Both Israel and Hamas are aiming to look strong, instead of finding a way out of their endless war

It's the innocent who pay in war

Throughout history, there were leaders motivated by power, greed, ethnic/cultural and religious hate who used their armies to carry out their justification for such bloody warfare. But in all confrontations, there are always unarmed civilians ― men, women and children, the elderly, the mentally and physically disabled ― who are caught in this web of hate and are victims of unconscionable crimes of murder, torture, rape even more horrendous examples of human depravity. The heart of the world continues to suffer; the tears of the world continue to flow; and the number of innocent victims continues to rise. When is enough, enough?

Mary Ann D’Angio, Boynton Beach

War steeped in Palestinian oppression

As an American Jew living in South Florida, I am devastated to hear the Israeli government promising to commit war crimes against Palestinians in response to recent violent actions by Hamas. But this is not just a question of Israeli government policy. Our own government sends billions of dollars to Israel every year to support an apartheid regime that violates human rights ― as well as Jewish ethics. For 75 years, Palestinians have faced brutal oppression, and every US taxpayer is complicit in this violence and oppression. The root of today's violence is this history of oppression, which is funded by the U.S. and supported without question by South Florida politicians. As a Jew and as a human being committed to human rights, I must speak out against this complicity and I hope that others will join me in demanding that the U.S. end military support for Israel.

Nicole Morse, West Palm Beach

Israel's Netanyahu government must resign

Some of your readers may be sympathetic to the Palestinian “terrorists” in Gaza and the West Bank, yearning to be free of Israeli occupation. Many more fully support the far right-wing, racist and increasingly anti-democratic government that is bringing even the Jewish population of Israel to the edge of civil war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like the other corrupt wanna-be dictator Donald Trump, has long campaigned on a promise of “Only I can keep you safe.” In reality both need to stay in office only to keep themselves out of jail.

Regardless of who you support, the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel came as a complete surprise. By any measure Netanyahu and his entire Cabinet failed completely. Their response will be the same as always; bomb the poorest piece of land on Earth in Gaza and demand $8 billion in aid from the American taxpayer to support their agenda. All Israelis should be outraged and demand the immediate resignation of the Israeli government. If they had any decency, they would have done it already.

Dan Spotts, Ocean Ridge

Another point of view: Yes, the current anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitic

Did Mar-a-Lago documents fuel war?

Nobody asked me but is it possible that the treasure trove of sensitive documents, alleged to have been discussed unwittingly or deliberately at Mar-a-Lago, where allegations have also been made that secret papers on Iran’s defenses, were revealed and perhaps fell into the hands of our adversaries? The attack by Hamas on Israel appears one of astonishing sophistication which could have been in collaboration with Iran, or a number of our nation's enemies. This should be closely examined by our Intelligence services.

Robert Langer, Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: House GOP must engage in the world and support Israel and Ukraine