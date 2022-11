Reuters Videos

STORY: “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to applause from hundreds of supporters in a ballroom decorated with American flags.Trump's announcement at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.Trump will seek his party's nomination even as he faces trouble on several fronts, including a criminal investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House as well as a congressional subpoena related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack by his supporters. Trump has called the various investigations he faces politically motivated and denies wrongdoing.