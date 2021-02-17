House Republicans push Biden to adopt Trump rule on China's state-funded Confucius Institutes

Stef W. Kight
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other top House Republicans sent a letter to President Biden Wednesday urging him to take up a Trump-era proposal that would increase scrutiny of China's state-funded Confucius Institutes in the U.S., according to a draft first obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Critics of the Chinese culture and language program say it's a "soft power" tool used to spread Beijing's influence on college campuses. Republicans have accused Biden and his Cabinet nominees of being "soft" on China and are pushing for him to take a harder line.

Between the lines: The proposed rule would have forced colleges and K-12 schools to disclose any contracts, partnerships or financial transactions from China-funded institutes or student groups, including Confucius Institutes or Chinese Students and Scholars Associations.

  • Although the Trump administration tried to get the proposed rule through in its final days, it was never finalized. It's normal for a new administration to drop non-final rules from the previous administration.

  • Still, Republican members are urging Biden to resubmit the rule "as soon as possible."

The letter references Biden's recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and quotes him saying, “If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch.”

  • "Among the multitude of threats we face stemming from China, the [Chinese Communist Party]’s abuse of America’s academic system to steal sensitive research and technology, limit free expression, and propagandize our students is of particular concern,' the members wrote.

  • In addition to McCarthy, the letter was signed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Homeland Security ranking member John Katko (R-N.Y) and Education and Labor ranking member Virginia Foxx (N.C.).

The big picture: The letter is the latest in a flurry of objections from congressional Republicans — including Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Tom Cotton of Arkansas — over the rule being dropped, despite it never being published under President Trump.

    In its annual report released today, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service paints a stark picture of China's attempts to silence criticism and dominate key technologies in Estonia and other democracies.Why it matters: The small Baltic state has decades of experience in staring down Russia's authoritarian encroachment. China's actions in Estonia are now ringing similar alarm bells.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The report comes a week after Estonia and five other countries snubbed Beijing by sending lower-ranking ministers, rather than presidents or prime ministers, to the 17+1 summit convened by Chinese officials.What the report says: "Implementing China's foreign policy doctrine, or creating a 'community of common destiny,' will lead to a silenced world dominated by Beijing. Faced with growing confrontation with the West, China's main goal is to create a divide between the United States and Europe." The report's section on China highlights Beijing's growing ability to conduct influence operations in the West through economic leverage, surveillance of Chinese nationals abroad, and the cultivating of local elites.The report also warns China's leadership "has a clear objective of making the world dependent on Chinese technology," mentioning 5G maker Huawei and navigation system BeiDou.Background: Russia has long been Estonia's greatest security concern, particularly the threat of military invasion. China doesn't pose a military threat to Estonia. But throughout the 2010s, Estonia grew increasingly wary of Beijing's use of economic coercion for geopolitical ends, its cyber espionage, and its growing partnership with Russia. This year's foreign intelligence report uses the harshest language yet.The country's biggest worry is the "dismantling of the world order that has allowed Estonia to regain its independence 30 years ago, and also the prosperity and development that we have taken part of in the past 30 years," said Frank Jüris, research fellow at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security, located in Estonia's capital city Tallinn.The big picture: Estonia, like the Czech Republic, is more outspoken in its criticism of China than larger European countries like Germany and France. "This is not the first time that small European states have been the pioneers, leading in the right direction," said Jüris. "It was mostly the small European states who had experience with an aggressive Russia that warned other European states of the Russian regime. "Go deeper: Growing number of countries issue warnings on China's espionageLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.