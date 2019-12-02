House Republicans have put together a 123-page anti-impeachment report

As the House prepares to vote on its case for impeaching President Trump on Tuesday, House Republicans have drawn up a 123-page report that argues against their conclusions.

The GOP report claims after hearing weeks of testimonies and investigation, "the evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations and none of the Democrats' witnesses testified to having evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor," a copy of the report reviewed by CNN details. The report goes on to say Trump has a "deep-seated, genuine, and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine" in an attempt to explain why his administration withheld aid money from the country and refused a White House meeting until Ukraine agreed to investigate the Bidens.

Democrats are expected to argue that Trump's aid holdout in exchange for a Biden investigation constitutes bribery. With a majority of the House already supporting the impeachment inquiry itself, it's likely the vote on the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment report will pass Tuesday. And on Wednesday, impeachment hearings continue in the House Judiciary Committee with legal experts likely explaining why Trump's actions did or did not violate the law.

More stories from theweek.com

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is 'done being quiet' and tired of Trump's 'demeaning' abuse

Republicans are leading the country to socialism

Is the Trump impeachment 'tainted'?

