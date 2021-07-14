House Republicans raised a record $45.4M in the last quarter

In The Know

A proud dad is going viral for giving his little girl the full princess treatment, and TikTok is having trouble holding back the tears. TikTok dad, Jason (@dadlifejason) uploaded a video of his daughter Harper, wearing a lovely green gown with a delicate tiara. The doorbell rings, and Harper opens it to find her dad, Jason, holding a bouquet of rainbow roses, smiling proudly at his little date. She accepts the bouquet with delight and smiles up at her dressed-up dad. Before they leave, Mom says from behind the camera, "Bye baby, have fun!" — to which Dad replies, "I'm gonna go treat my little princess". Emotional comments poured in from TikTokers around the world