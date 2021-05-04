House Republicans sound alarm on Iran's secretive nuclear program as inspectors face hurdles

Caitlin McFall, Rich Edson
·2 min read

Top Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Tuesday, asking he provide a detailed strategy to ensure Iran’s nuclear transparency as the two nations engage in indirect nuclear talks.

In a February deal with United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran agreed to allow inspections of its nuclear sites for three months – extending an Iranian deadline tied to U.S. sanction relief.

IRAN SOUGHT NUCLEAR WEAPONS, TECHNOLOGY FOR WMDS LAST YEAR, REPORTS FIND

"With the upcoming expiration of this understanding, we are concerned that the IAEA will lose what visibility it has on Iran’s nuclear program," GOP lawmakers said in a letter to the Secretary of State Tuesday.

Iran has said it will not cooperate with the United Nations regarding its nuclear development or re-enter an international nuclear deal until the U.S. lifts Trump-era sanctions – something the Biden administration has said it is reluctant to do.

The lawmakers, led by Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R- Texas, cited Iran’s "ongoing provocative nuclear behavior" and continued development of uranium, among their chief concern regarding the IAEA’s inability to continue monitoring the Persian nation’s nuclear development.

"We fear that this opacity has grave implications for U.S. national security, as well as the security of our regional allies," the letter continued.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has prioritized indirect talks with Iran in an attempt to get the two nations to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – a nuclear deal Donald Trump removed the U.S. from in 2018.

Trump claimed Iran violated the terms of the agreement by continuing to develop its nuclear arms and slapped crippling sanctions on the nation instead.

IRAN CUTS BACK ON IAEA ACCESS TO NUCLEAR SITES

The Biden administration has remained hesitant to remove the sanctions, while Iran has been unwilling to enter a new agreement with the U.S. until sanctions are removed.

Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia met this weekend in Vienna to work out an agreement between Iran and the U.S., but said more time is needed.

U.S. lawmakers are concerned that a nuclear agreement will not be reached before the IAEA’s three-month extension expires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We urge you to ensure that this issue is resolved as quickly as possible and does not become fodder for negotiation and concession related to the JCPOA," the lawmakers said.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Department of State or the IAEA regarding their plans on ensuring Iran’s nuclear transparency.

Recommended Stories

  • UN alarmed over police violence in Colombia protests

    The United Nations human rights office said it was “deeply alarmed” over violence against protesters in the Colombian city of Cali, where “police opened fire on demonstrators” and allegedly killed and injured several people Monday night. The statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights comes as antigovernment protests sparked by proposed tax increase enter their sixth day and show few signs of stopping. According to Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman, 16 protesters and one policeman have been killed in the demonstrations since last Wednesday.

  • Biden’s new goal: get 70% of Americans vaccinated by Fourth of July

    President urges Americans to get inoculated, saying US is ‘ready to move’ if Pfizer shot is approved for younger teens Joe Biden takes questions after delivering remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program in the White House. Photograph: Alex Edelman/EPA Joe Biden has announced a goal of ensuring 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Independence Day on 4 July. The US president urged people in their 20s and 30s in particular to get inoculated and said his administration was “ready to move immediately” if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. “Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. “That means giving close to 100m shots – some first shots, others second shots – over the next 60 days.” He added: “The light at the end of the tunnel is actually growing brighter and brighter.” The president had previously announced 4 July as a target for when people can gather in small groups to signal a return to greater normality. His latest remarks came as the administration faces a shift from a scarcity of vaccine supply to a scarcity of demand, with many people hesitant about the vaccine and so-called “herd immunity” still a distant prospect. The US is administering first doses at a rate of about 965,000 a day – half the rate of three weeks ago. Some states have left more than half their government-allocated doses unordered. Biden said: “Now that we have the vaccine supply, we’re focused on convincing even more Americans to show up and get the vaccine that is available to them. If we succeed in this effort … then Americans will have taken a serious step towards a return to normal.” A senior administration official told reporters that 105m people were fully vaccinated and more than 56% of adults, or 147 million people, have received at least one dose. Biden acknowledged: “There are a lot of younger people, especially those in their 20s and 30s, who believe they don’t need it. Well, I want to be absolutely clear: you do need to get vaccinated … Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk?” Officials are also preparing to administer vaccines to adolescents once they are approved by the FDA, which is reviewing the data. Biden said: “Today, I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately – immediately move to make about 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants its OK.” Biden said vaccines would also be sent to pediatricians, enabling parents and children to discuss the issue with family doctors. Young athletes in sports team would be able to get their first shot in one place and their second elsewhere. “My hope is that if the vaccine is authorised, parents will take advantage of it and get their kids vaccinated.” Biden also announced a website, vaccines.gov, and a phone number, 438829, to which people can send their zip code to find out the vaccination site closest to them. This week the administration will direct pharmacies to provide walk-in hours and phase out mass vaccination sites in favour of smaller locations closer to unvaccinated people, including in rural areas. “Now we’re going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager,” Biden said. Surveys have found a partisan split, with people in districts that voted for Donald Trump more reluctant to take the vaccine. Biden made a plea: “This is not a Democrat or a Republican issue. The science behind vaccines has been under development for decades … While we may not always agree on everything, this is one thing people across the political spectrum can agree on.” Questioned by reporters, Biden said he hoped that the coming public persuasion campaign would be easier than the massive logistical effort of vaccine distribution and administration in his first hundred days. But he added: “We’re going to keep at it. At the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get a vaccine may cause other people to be sick and die.” On a different note, Biden suggested that he would meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a trip next month to Europe. “That is my hope and expectation,” he said. “We’re working on it.”

  • Why corporal punishment is still used in some US schools

    A video of a Florida principal using a paddle to discipline a student has stirred up debate online.

  • China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure

    China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Monday that President Joe Biden’s policy toward North Korea will give more importance to diplomacy and dialogue instead of “extreme pressure” to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Zhang Jun said China also hopes the review of U.S. policy will give equal emphasis to both the nuclear issue and the peace and security issue. The White House said last Friday that Biden plans to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea’s nuclear program, rejecting both Donald Trump’s deeply personal effort to win over leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama’s more hands-off approach.

  • American Troops in Iraq Have Been Pummeled by 3 Attacks in 3 Days. Will Biden Strike Back?

    AHMAD AL-RUBAYEFor the third day in a row, U.S. bases in Iraq have come under fire from rocket attacks.No one has claimed responsibility for the latest spate of attacks, which has not proved deadly so far, but the U.S. has routinely accused Iran-backed militias of attacking American interests in Iraq.The question now—as the attacks escalate—is what is President Joe Biden going to do about it?The Biden administration faces a Herculean task in confronting these incidents, in part because it was left with a blueprint from the last administration that sought retaliation every time American personnel were killed.When an American contractor was killed in a 2019 rocket attack targeting a K-1 base—which the U.S. blamed on Kataib Hezbollah—U.S. forces carried out retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed militants that December, setting off a cycle of violent back-to-back clashes. Within days, the U.S. embassy was hit by protests, American forces killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, and Iran fired ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base, where U.S. troops were stationed, in January 2020.That cycle is one that the Biden administration wants to avoid. And while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been adamant that the U.S. will defend its forces in Iraq, its troops are backed into a corner in weeks like this when rocket attacks strike three U.S. positions. Rockets were fired into the Ayn al Asad airbase in Western Iraq on Tuesday, there was an attack on the Balad air base north of Baghdad, which houses U.S. contractors on Monday, and another on the U.S. base at Baghdad airport on Sunday.The Biden administration doesn’t want to rush into a violent response, but it doesn’t want to look like it’s doing nothing. That is why State Department and Pentagon officials often evade questions about which specific groups are responsible for a given attack, and how they intend to react. If they don’t name the culprit, then there is no onus on them to respond.In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to a previous attack on American forces.This was an example of the delicate balancing act the U.S. is so desperately trying to perfect: to respond without escalating. By attacking Iranian-backed forces in Syria, the U.S. did not violate Iraqi sovereignty, which is a sensitive issue in Iraq and has led to calls for the U.S. to leave. American forces are in Iraq at the invitation of Baghdad to help fight ISIS. When the Trump administration hinted in December 2018 that the U.S. might withdraw from Syria and use Iraq to “watch” Iran, many Iraqi politicians were stunned by the proposal.During the war against ISIS, an uneasy truce existed between the U.S. and Iran. When the Iran deal was in the works in 2015, U.S.-led Coalition forces came to Iraq to help train, equip, advise, and assist Iraqis to push back ISIS. But by 2017, with Trump in office and ISIS largely defeated in Iraq, tensions began to grow between the U.S. and pro-Iranian politicians in Iraq.The Badr Organization, whose leader Hadi al-Amiri served alongside the Iranians in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, called for the U.S. to leave. Qais Khazali, a militia leader who had once been detained by the U.S. at Camp Cropper, amplified threats against the U.S.By May 2019, rocket attacks—often using 107mm rockets linked to Iran—were targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, a U.S. facility at Baghdad International Airport, and U.S. forces at Camp Taji and other bases. By July 2020 attacks increased to weekly incidents, and the U.S. sent air defense, including Patriots, to Iraq to protect against ballistic missile threats from Iran.This could mean that pro-Iranian groups in Iraq are seeking a kind of maximum-pressure campaign against the U.S., similar to the Trump administration’s maximum pressure on Iran.This puts the Biden administration in a precarious position. Unlike in Afghanistan—where the U.S. is withdrawing—it wants to preserve a presence in Iraq, and today, American troops have been drawn down and consolidated in more easily defended locations, in part due to the frequent attacks. Consolidation means fewer potential targets, and forces left K-1, Q-West, Camp Taji, and a series of other posts in 2020.Still, recent attacks in the past three months show just how vulnerable U.S. forces are, regardless of the consolidation tactics they take. The message appears to be that Iranian-backed forces will continue to strike wherever U.S. forces are located, whether on the giant sprawling Asad base or in Erbil.The White House is left with several options in response. It can hold Iran directly responsible, but that could lead to a military escalation. It can also use the attacks as leverage to levy a new regional Iran deal, requiring them to stop as part of the agreement. Alternatively, it could demand these groups be held responsible by Iraqi authorities, but the track records of those investigations are bleak. No militias have ever been charged for these attacks by the government, which is often reluctant to prosecute these groups because of their links to powerful political parties who have threatened Iraq’s president and prime minister in the past.The final two options are to escalate U.S. airstrikes in Syria to punish groups linked to Iran, or to do nothing at all. Doing nothing means letting pro-Iran groups dictate the tempo and escalation of the conflict. More airstrikes risk the appearance of taking action while failing to send a serious message to Iran. Small, tit-for-tat attacks will not make Iran reconsider its policy of harassing U.S. forces in Iraq.The Trump administration tried to set the bar by retaliating in response to any casualties, which led to dozens of attacks by militias. Prior to Trump, other U.S. administrations preferred to err on the side of doing nothing, putting the U.S. on the backfoot and giving pro-Iranian groups the upper hand.The White House is facing two loaded questions here. Are the attacks in Iraq a purely Iraqi problem, with a local solution? Or is the goal to stop the attacks in Tehran, requiring a regional approach that would address tensions from Yemen to Syria, Lebanon to Israel? Either path presents the administration with challenges that three previous administrations haven’t been able to solve.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • Condom sales skyrocket as vaccinated singles get ready for a summer of sex, experts say

    Condom sales shot up 23.4% between March and April, CNN reports. This trend upward foretells a post-pandemic sex boom, experts say.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • Bush tells GOP it can’t win anything with appeal to ‘White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism’

    ‘Wow, these people need to read my book,’ says former president of pro-Trump members of Congress

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Massachusetts town rejects CDC’s relaxation of face mask rules

    Health Commissioner says decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution and in our residents’ best interests’