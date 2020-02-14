House Republicans say stealing polling data through open blinds is kosher. Democrats say it's creepy.

The campaign organizations for House Democrats and Republicans — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) — agree on the facts of what happened Wednesday night, Politico reported Friday morning: NRCC staffers walked across the street to the DCCC's headquarters to stake out some Democratic candidates, saw the blinds open on a DCCC polling meeting, and snapped some photos, nabbing pricy and potentially useful proprietary polling data on races Democrats are focusing on in November.

Republicans think they hit the jackpot, Democrats found the tactics "totally out of bounds, and downright creepy," Politico reports. "The NRCC and DCCC have disagreed on where to draw the line when it comes to opposition research. The Republican committee, for example, has declined to sign an agreement to not use hacked information in its campaigns."

Still, the DCCC didn't exactly take the high road. "When you have no ideas or accomplishments to run on, you creep in the bushes, take pictures through people's windows, and invade their privacy," communications director Cole Leiter told Politico. "The next time the NRCC is looking for tips on running winning campaigns, all they have to do is call us — we'll be more than happy to explain why Kevin McCarthy is the minority leader." If the DCCC doesn't start closing its blinds, a phone call might be superfluous.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump now says he did send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine. CNN analysts think Trump forgot his earlier lie.

The sidelining of Elizabeth Warren

Trump's latest possible quid pro quo involves New York, airport travel, and his tax returns

