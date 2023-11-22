House Republicans subpoena deputy U.S. attorney in Hunter Biden investigation

Hunter Biden leaves a courtroom following an appearance on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena this week to the Delaware assistant U.S. attorney over allegations of obstructing the investigation into Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

Lesley Wolf, who worked under Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, had firsthand knowledge of the Justice Department’s criminal inquiry, wrote Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a letter on Tuesday. She was asked to testify by Dec. 7.

“Based on the Committee’s investigation to date, it is clear that you possess specialized and unique information that is unavailable to the Committee through other sources and without which the Committee’s inquiry would be incomplete,” the letter said.

Internal Revenue Service agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler in their whistleblower testimony alleged that Wolf attended a “substantial majority” of meetings held by the prosecution team in relation to Hunter Biden, the Judiciary Committee chairman wrote.

Related

The letter alleged that Wolf was “responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from the standard investigative protocol,” including tipping off the defense counsel about a potential search warrant for Hunter Biden’s abandoned storage unit.

Wolf also restrained investigators from asking Hunter Biden about “the big guy” or “dad,” in reference to President Biden, Jordan wrote.

As Politico reported, the Justice Department declined to comment on the newly issued subpoena.

The House Oversight Committee has also recently ordered the president’s son and brother — Hunter Biden and James Biden — as well as Rob Walker, a business associate of the Biden family, to testify under oath.

Related

Earlier this month, Weiss gave testimony to the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors. He maintained his stance about not requesting special counsel status when investigating Biden.

Republicans had previously expressed distrust in Weiss’ appointment to special counsel after Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers alleged that Weiss struggled to bring the charges forward when conducting the investigation under the Trump administration, as the Deseret News previously reported. They also alleged he was denied special counsel status last year.

“I am, and have been, the decision-maker on this case,” Weiss told members of the House committee. “At no time was I blocked, or otherwise prevented from pursuing charges or taking the steps necessary in the investigation by other United States Attorneys, the Tax Division or anyone else at the Department of Justice.”