House Republicans are taking up the #FreeBritney cause

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It looks like Britney Spears has some allies in Congress.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have written to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) calling for a hearing focused on "whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships," per Politico.

The Republican lawmakers' letter references "growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts," and they specifically cite Spears' situation.

"The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears," the lawmakers write. "Since 2008, Ms. Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship. The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears."

Spears has been fighting in court to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as was recently covered in The New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears." A lawyer for Spears' father recently said he has "worked tirelessly to protect" the pop star and "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship."

The Times' documentary also discussed the #FreeBritney movement of Spears' supporters, who call for the end of the conservatorship, and Gaetz expressed support for these fans on Tuesday, tweeting, "Congress can help #FreeBritney."

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges
Beth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

Recommended Stories

  • Prank Encounters: Season 2

    Monstrous frights meet hilarious reveals on this hidden-camera prank show as real people become the stars of their own full-blown horror movie.

  • Long Covid 'worse for those who had mild illness'

    Long Covid is often worse for those who had mild illness, a top doctor has said. The illness has seen people develop long-lasting symptoms including fatigue, chest and joint pains and “brain fog” which hampers the ability to focus and concentrate. Though progress has been made by clinicians in treating coronavirus, its long-term effects are less clear. Dr Melissa Heightman of University College London Hospitals told BBC Radio: "The symptoms can be more difficult and more long-lasting in patients who were not admitted to hospital.” "Fortunately in those who were admitted with severe illness, many of them are following a really lovely improving trend with time. And in others the symptoms do tend to be a bit more stubborn, a bit more long-lasting. "The virus has different effects in those people. Even in those patients many are still improving in time but the improvement can be quite slow. And this post-viral syndrome that we see probably has a number of quite difficult mechanisms underlying it that is definitely something we need to research quite urgently." It came as the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus was told that the move to shield doctors and nurses on the front line who were most vulnerable to the virus meant that younger healthcare workers have had their lives “ruined” by long Covid. Dr David Strain, co-chair of the British Medical Association’s medical academic staff committee, told MPs: “Very early on in the pandemic, we identified those at the highest risk of ending up dying of Covid. “But early on, we didn't know about this incidence of long Covid. “As a result, we have been putting those who had a lower risk of dying very much in the front line. And it turns out that they are being far more affected by the long Covid. “We are seeing younger, fitter, healthier people whose lives have been ruined.”

  • Race-Based Kidney Tests Should End: Medical Groups

    After decades of widespread use, a pair of basic kidney-function tests will likely be retired because they can delay lifesaving care for Black patients. Two prominent groups that set standards in...

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz requests hearing on conservatorships, citing Britney Spears

    Florida congressman Matt Gaetz requested the House Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships, specifically referring to Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement.

  • Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘worst’ celebrity encounter: ‘So embarrassed by it still I could die’

    Chrissy Teigen appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Tuesday, where she revealed her ‘worst’ celebrity encounter. It occurred after a fun night at the Golden Globe Awards. Tiegen was at a reception and mistook a Golden Globe winner for a waiter. "I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it,” Teigen said. Her husband John Legend quickly informed her that the person she took the champagne from was Michael Keaton, not a waiter. "I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die,” Teigen admits. “But I just took it, I drank it, and I left.” Teigen has been very open about her struggles with alcohol addiction. Just last December she revealed she quit drinking and she has been vocal about how it has increased her quality of life since

  • Piece of Me: The Best Britney Spears Books, from the Singer Herself

    While much has been written about Britney over the years, these books tell the story of the pop superstar in her own words, and from those who know her best

  • Meghan McCain Expresses Solidarity With Meghan Markle Following Bombshell Interview

    "The View" co-host responded to some of Meghan Markle's troubling claims, saying she knows "what it feels like" to have a fraught relationship with the media.

  • An FBI report found white supremacists sought 'affiliation with military and law enforcement' to further their goals

    An internal report obtained by ABC News found right-wing extremists intended to infiltrate law enforcement to commit violence on minority groups.

  • JPMorgan Chase and S&P Global Flee NYC, Turn Financial District Into Ghost Town

    Just as tech workers are leaving Silicon Valley to work from home across the U.S., leaving the office space of tech giants half-empty, Manhattan's financial district also faces a mass exodus, Business...

  • ‘She’s welcome in our sauna any day’: Tucker Carlson launches bizarre attack on Deb Haaland

    Fox anchor says focus on Interior Secretary nominee’s heritage is ‘disgusting and immoral’

  • GameStop shares rally for a fifth day

    Shares of GameStop are on fire once again - up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. The latest surge coming ahead of an expected shake-up of the gaming retailer's business. It has tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is also a major GameStop shareholder and board member, to oversee a transition away from its reliance on brick-and-mortar sales to focus more on e-commerce.The stock is also getting a boost from speculation that small investors will take portions of their upcoming $1400 stimulus checks and pour it into the market. And with GameStop still a highly mentioned stock on social media forums like Reddit's WallStreetBets - some investors believe the stock will see a boost. But this stock has been anything but a sure bet. After surging to a record high of $482 a share in January as the poster child for the so-called meme rally - it has been cut in half - but that still is way above where it started the year.That Reddit-induced frenzy, which sparked an epic battle between small-time investors and Wall Street hedge funds, got so heated online trading app Robinhood at one point halted trading in the stock. The saga prompted another Congressional hearing on Tuesday. As for the stock, there are strategic risks ahead. The company has to successfully find a way to offset the pressure its retail stores are under as more customers gravitate toward digital downloads of video games. But some investors still think GameStop will come out a winner and are reluctant to stop buying this stock.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

    Federal prosecutors in New York said in court Tuesday that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández plotted to ship cocaine to the U.S. with alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, arrested in Florida on trafficking and arms charges in March 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig, in his opening statements in Fuentes Ramírez's trial, said an accountant overheard Hernández tell Fuentes Ramírez he wanted to to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.'" "They plotted to send as much cocaine as possible to the United States," Gutwillig said. He dated the incident to 2013 or 2014, and said the accountant, who prosecutors are calling José Sánchez, will testify in the trial. A lawyer for Fuentes Ramírez responded that Sánchez isn't a credible witness and is testifying to obtain U.S. asylum. Hernández reiterated his claims of innocence on Monday, tweeting that the drug traffickers are implicating him for his anti-trafficking efforts and to obtain lighter sentences, The Associated Press reports. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Brian Fairbanks, who arrested Fuentes Ramirez, testified Tuesday that he found Hernández's phone number and email address in Fuentes Ramírez's cellphone, and identified the Honduran president in a photo next to Fuentes Ramírez's son and brother. Hernández was also accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes from Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman during the trial that ended in the 2019 conviction of the president's brother Juan Antonio Hernández. A court filing last month suggests the U.S. is investigating Juan Orlando Hernández, though he has not yet been charged with any crime. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' costar calls Oprah interview 'insignificant' before walking back comments

    Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's dad in "Suits," and tweeted that the duchess would always have a friend in him.

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

    A Southern California man who killed his wife propped up her body on a sofa, told their children she was drunk and had them open Christmas presents in front of her body, a prosecutor told jurors at his murder trial. “This Christmas story does not have a happy ending, and unfortunately this is not just a story, it is real life,” Heather Brown, senior deputy district attorney in Orange County, said Monday as trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim, the Orange County Register reported. Wallace told a member of Preston's family that “we were drinking and during the argument I tossed her around a bit,” the prosecutor said.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Both Beyoncé and her mom rush to defend Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview

    Tina Knowles-Lawson slammed Piers Morgan for his "white privilege" and said "he can dish it out but he can't take it."