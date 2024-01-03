House Republicans travel to border, attack Biden and Democrats over migrant crisis

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., led more than 60 House Republicans to Eagle Pass, Texas, to tour the southern border on Wednesday as they seek to dial up pressure on the White House and Democrats over the migrant crisis at the border.

Speaking in the border town, Johnson blamed President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for the surge in migrant crossings, as he pushed Republicans’ hardline border and immigration policy proposals.

“It’s a disaster of the president’s own design,” Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, flanked by GOP lawmakers. “The administration has done next to nothing to protect the border but we’ve all seen with our eyes, they have opened the border wide to the entire world.”

Johnson continued to push for a sweeping GOP border policy bill passed last year – referred to as H.R. 2 – and called it a “necessary ingredient” to addressing the crisis at the border.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks while standing with Republican members of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The White House derided the trip and shifted the blame towards House Republicans instead, saying the onus is on them to take up Biden’s proposed immigration reform policies. That includes his supplemental request that provides foreign aid along with additional border security.

“House Republicans have obstructed his reform proposal and consistently voted against his unprecedented border security funding year after year, hamstringing our border security in the name of extreme, partisan demands,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

House Republicans’ tour of the border also comes after Johnson sent a letter to the president last month, urging him to take immediate executive action to address the border. He implored the president to end a policy allowing migrants to be released on “parole” without court dates and to resume construction of the border wall.

“The president can and should act now. This doesn’t require legislation, it requires leadership. Despite the White House’s claim, he has all the authority he needs right now under existing federal law to stop this madness,” Johnson said. “He is responsible for the grave threat to our national security.”

The trip highlights how House Republicans plan to make the crisis at the border a focal point in the new year. The House Homeland Security Committee plans to begin formal impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a hearing on Jan. 10. Mayorkas has long been a target of GOP lawmakers who have called for his impeachment, blaming him for the rise in migrant crossings.

“The greatest domestic threat to the national security and the safety of the American people is Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said at the news conference.

Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, dismissed the impeachment efforts as a “baseless political exercise” and “is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities.”

Along with the tour of the border and border patrol facilities, House Republicans were briefed on the issue by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and met with local law enforcement and officials in the area.

The delegation joined Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district stretches across nearly 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border and includes Eagle Pass. Gonzales, who has broken with his party in the past, has become increasingly outspoken about Biden's border policies as tens of thousands of migrants have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry in Eagle Pass.

“We are united in making sure House Republicans' top priority is securing this border and that shows by us being here,” Gonzales said at the news conference.

The community is also the site of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial buoy barrier in the Rio Grande and one of many spots along the border where the Texas National Guard has deployed reams of concertina wire on the river banks. Critics have called the buoys inhumane and say they pose a danger to public safety.

Johnson praised Abbott for his actions on the border and said House Republicans “stand with him and that resolve.”

House Republicans made the trip down to the southern border the same time as Senate negotiators attempt to strike a deal on tying border policy changes to critical foreign aid assistance to U.S. allies including Ukraine and Israel. Those talks have progressed slowly and it is unclear when or if a deal will come through.

Johnson and GOP lawmakers have pushed for as much of H.R. 2 to be included in whatever final package comes out of the Senate negotiations, arguing that all of the bill's strict provisions must be passed into law together.

“The time to act on (H.R. 2) is yesterday. It certainly needs to happen,” Johnson said, calling the House GOP’s position “very clear.”

Contributing: Lauren Villagran

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, center left, and Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw, center right, lead a group of Republican members of Congress during a tour of the Texas-Mexico border, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

