House Republicans unveil plan to avert government shutdown

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-LA, speaks during a first press conference after a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Nov. 2. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans unveiled a stopgap spending plan Saturday to avert a government shutdown in a week.

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rolled out the two-step continuing resolution, or CR, that would have some funding run out on Jan. 19 and the rest run out on Feb. 2. The House is expected to vote Tuesday, giving members time to read the text of the bill. It does not include aid to Israel or any large budget cuts.

"This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories," Johnson said Saturday. "The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess. Separating out the CR from the supplemental funding debates places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border."

Already some Republicans are coming out against the measures. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, voiced opposition to the plan shortly after it was released.

"It's a 100% clean. And I 100% oppose," Roy said on the social media platform X. "My opposition to the clean CR just announced by the Speaker to the @HouseGOP cannot be overstated. Funding Pelosi level spending & policies for 75 days - for future 'promises.'"

