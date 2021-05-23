House Republicans urged to stoke inflation fears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Republicans will be urged to lean into voters' fear of inflation and link it to enacting the White House's economic agenda, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: A memo being sent by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who leads the Republican Study Committee, comes as some economists are increasingly concerned President Biden is doing too much, too fast, and his spending will crank up inflation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Not only could rising prices jeopardize the Democrats' chances in next year's midterms but they could threaten Biden’s economic legacy.

  • Banks and GOP leaders are hoping this messaging tactic can help them achieve their goal of taking back the House majority. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) deployed it after meeting with the president this month.

  • The Republican Study Committee is the largest bloc of conservatives in the House.

Details: The document, carrying the subject line, "Tie Biden Agenda to Inflation," tells members to "explain to voters how inflation is Democrats’ hidden tax on the Middle Class."

  • It also provides a series of talking points such as telling voters "your dollar won’t go as far" if Biden continues to "devalue our currency," through COVID-19 stimulus payments and "generous unemployment benefits."

  • Banks also cites the warnings of Larry Summers, President Clinton’s Treasury secretary and former director of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration.

  • Summers cautioned in a Washington Post op-ed that Biden's stimulus could "set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation."

  • The memo concludes with a chart laying out the difference in prices of consumer goods and commodities between May 2020 and May 2021, as well as links to inflation data for members' states.

Between the lines: Republicans have already drawn parallels between Biden and President Carter as inflation continues to seep into the public consciousness.

  • The memo is being sent Monday as members prepare to fly home to their districts this week for a three-week recess, beginning with the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Most members will be speaking with their constituents during this period.

Flashback: In March, Banks handed McCarthy a similar messaging memo stating the party should lean into their "new coalition" and make the GOP the party of the working class.

Read the full memo.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • Bangladeshi journalist known for unearthing graft gets bail

    A Bangladeshi journalist who is known for her strong reporting on official corruption was released from jail Sunday, hours after a court in the nation's capital awarded conditional bail amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, had been held in detention since her arrest Monday. “I will most certainly continue working as a journalist,” Islam told a small crowd of supporters and journalists after leaving the jail outside Dhaka.

  • Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly, says Dominic Cummings

    Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly, says Dominic Cummings

  • Blinken says Russia must decide if it wants better relations

    "Ultimately it's up to Russia to decide," he said.

  • A court ruled that a Trump spokesperson must pay $42,000 to Gizmodo Media Group for wrongfully claiming the outlet defamed him

    Now-defunct news outlet Splinter, owned by G/O Media, reported in 2018 that Jason Miller had given a dancer abortion drugs after getting her pregnant.

  • Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy has "failed to tell the truth" about the election

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) took aim on Sunday at the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the day before McCarthy's GOP predecessor hosts a fundraiser for the Illinois lawmaker. Why it matters: Kinzinger has been a prominent critic of Donald Trump and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach the former president. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who endorsed McCarthy as his successor in 2018, will headline the fundraiser for Kinzinger.What he's saying: "I do think that Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people, and it pains me to say it and it's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this," Kinzinger said on Fox News Sunday. He added that the 74 million Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump do so "because their leaders have not told them otherwise. The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth.""My party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was ANTIFA and BLM — it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol and people deserve to hear the truth."Of note: Kinzinger, one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission into the events of Jan. 6, also addressed Republican hesitancy to pursue a full investigation out of fear of the political ramifications in the mid-term elections, noting that insurrection will play a role in the 2022 races "anyway.""I think it'll go to 2022 and we’ll look like we're just sitting here denying reality and facts," Kinzinger said.If the commission fails, he warned, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could run a "select committee" and drag the issue into 2024. Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Jackson’s family says he was duped into documentary

    The family of Michael Jackson is now alleging that BBC’s Martin Bashir, who is currently facing accusations of exploitation stemming from his 1995 exclusive interview with Princess Diana, also ensnared the King of Pop into collaborating on his 2003 documentary, Living With Michael Jackson, according to Complex. The documentary profiled Jackson’s life at the Neverland Ranch, emphasizing his relationships with young boys and the allegations of sexual abuse brought against him by Gavin Arvizo, a 13-year-old boy whose family pursued Jackson in court for allegedly molesting their son.

  • The red meat issue Biden won't touch

    The administration wants to dramatically shrink farmers’ climate footprint. But Biden’s top officials aren’t talking about serious changes to America’s meat industry.

  • Will Dominic Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun?

    On March 13 last year, 10 days before the first Covid lockdown, Sir Patrick Vallance went on the Radio 4 Today programme to explain the government strategy. It was, he said, "to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not to suppress it completely. Also because most people, the vast majority of people, get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity as well so that more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission. "At the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable from it – those are the key things we need to do." The day before, Boris Johnson had used another turn of phrase. Referring to a graph showing how cases would quickly peak and overwhelm the NHS without action, he said: "We've got to squash that sombrero." Until that point, officials had held out the faintest of hopes that Britain could "contain" the pandemic. Now they were saying all that could be done was to "delay" the peak of the crisis, with hopes that it could be pushed into the summer with the curve flattened so the number of cases could be reduced.

  • Is That a Real Bone Cuff on Elsa? And Other Secrets from the Halston Wardrobe Trailer.

    Costume designer Jeriana San Juan reveals how she recreated Liza's wedding look—plus, which Halston pieces are the real deal.

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."

  • Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

    The sand was packed on a recent sunny day at this upscale beach town on Oregon's coast, but signs of the state's cautious approach to the pandemic were still everywhere. It was a sharp contrast to places such as Florida or Texas, where many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for weeks. After public pressure, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, last week lifted a requirement for masks outdoors and put the onus on businesses to decide if fully vaccinated patrons would be required to mask up inside.

  • Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist in hospital after Peckham shooting, her political party says

    Detectives making ‘good progress’ in hunt for assailant, according to Met

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning

    Former president Donald Trump answered a question Friday night that “many people” — according to him — have been asking when he released a statement on the whereabouts of his old Boeing 757. “Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!” he enthused in an emailed statement. Trump’s personal plane with his name emblazoned on its side was frequently seen as a backdrop during rallies. And while campaigning, if you saw a photo of him aboard a plane, noshing on KFC, it was on this Boeing, equipped with seat buckles covered in 24-karat gold and ornate bathrooms to match. It’s unclear who may have been wondering about the plane, especially given the fact that CNN ran a whole story in March about its location and condition. That story was called “Glory days of Trump’s gold-plated 757 seem far away as plane sits idle at a sleepy airport.” Since his ban from major social media platforms, the one-term Republican president has been using emailed statement to convey the often-anodyne sentiments he once relied on Twitter to disperse. Occasionally, these statements still include Twitter-specific characters, like @ symbols. Often, multiple hit the inboxes of supporters and journalists in the course of a single day. Throughout his public life, Trump has often cited “many people” who he doesn’t name, but who, he insists, say things to him, which he then responds to in speeches, posts or statements. Much of what Trump said in his sudden and inexplicable Friday statement was covered in CNN’s two-month-old piece, but proves once again there are always two ways to look at even the most basic stories. Read original story Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning At TheWrap

  • Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

    Wearing a French maid-inspired lingerie costume and high heels, dancer JoJo Hamner waited patiently to get her COVID-19 vaccine in a line that snaked past a glittery hostess stand under a red-light chandelier. When it was her turn, Hamner sat in a chair and held onto a small feather duster that completed her costume while a nurse administered the shot into her already-exposed arm. Hamner then waited nearby for the required 15 minutes of observation, sitting with other vaccine recipients in leather chairs between plush purple booths, vacant stages and empty poles at this strip club in Las Vegas.

  • Rangefinders all the rage for those at the PGA Championship

    Webb Simpson was dead set against rangefinders at the PGA Championship, until he used them this week at the Ocean Course. The PGA of America allowed the devices on Kiawah Island to maintain a steady pace of play. Players and their caddies are only to use rangefinders for distance, not for elevation changes or other features that such devices may have.

  • Pandemic Notebook: A 5th Grader’s Education in Chickens and Ducks

    Right now I have a splinter on my finger from building a duck fence, cuts on my hands and arms from duck and chicken claws and bruises on my hands from duck bites. Taking care of birds is hard work, but I like it. I have been going to school online since the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • As mortgage rates hit 3% again, expert predicts we'll see 4% rates this year

    Though rates have inched up, it’s not too late to get a low rate to buy or refinance.

  • 2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed at least 13

    At least 13 people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. Officials said that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's passengers. The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, Walter Milan, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. This article has been updated to reflect reports of an increased number of casualties. More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionSusan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together