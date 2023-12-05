House Republicans will vote to formally authorize impeachement probe of President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — House Republicans will take a significant step in their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and hold a floor vote to formally authorize the probe in a bid to further strengthen and legitimize their investigation, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday.

House Republicans have been investigating allegations Biden financially benefitted from his family's overseas business dealings but have yet to produce evidence directly tying the president to those affairs.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., opened the probe in September without a vote on the floor, citing precedent House Democrats set in 2019 when they launched an impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump without a vote as well.

The White House however, has dismissed the GOP's impeachment inquiry and have argued the investigation lacks merit as it has not seen a formal House vote. The Biden administration has pointed to an opinion from the then Trump-led Justice Department which declared any inquiry moot if it hasn't been voted on.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with developments.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., leaves during a break in a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden impeachment probe advances as House GOP prepares to vote