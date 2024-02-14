House Republicans vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border crisis

WASHINGTON – The House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, after an embarrassing failed attempt from House Republicans last week as they seek to make the crisis on the southern border a top 2024 issue.

The vote passed mostly along party lines by a count of 214-213, with no Democrats supporting the effort and a few GOP lawmakers joining them. Until Tuesday evening’s vote, the House had not impeached a cabinet secretary in almost 150 years.

The crux of House Republicans’ allegations against Mayorkas, whom they have long sought to impeach, is that the secretary deliberately and willfully allowed the crisis on the southern border to reach an extreme state.

But House Democrats, a handful of GOP lawmakers and legal scholars across the political spectrum have argued that House Republicans’ accusations amount to nothing more than policy disagreements over immigration.

Policy debates they argue, aren’t the high crimes or misdemeanors the Constitution requires for impeachment. Skeptics of the effort have raised concerns that impeaching Mayorkas could have a ripple effect, politicizing future impeachments.

Ultimately, nothing will result from Tuesday night’s vote. The Senate has the power to hold a trial to remove an impeached official, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has not committed to holding the proceedings.

Even if a trial were to happen, Mayorkas would almost certainly be acquitted in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Several Republican senators have also expressed skepticism about the grounds for impeaching and removing Mayorkas.

House Republicans tried to impeach the official last week, but they failed in spectacular fashion when the vote was tied 215-215. A tie is not enough for a vote to pass in the House. Only one member, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., was absent, seeking treatment outside of Washington for cancer.

Three Republicans, Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tom McClintock of Wisconsin, joined Democrats to sink the initial effort. Because of Scalise’s absence and Republicans’ razor-thin majority, three GOP defections were enough to tank the vote.

Impeaching Mayorkas, Gallagher said in a statement following the first vote, “will only further pry open the Pandora’s box of perpetual impeachment.”

The final vote count was 214-216. House Republican conference vice chair, Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah., supported impeaching Mayorkas, but he switched his vote at the last moment as a procedural tactic to allow House GOP leadership to bring up the articles of impeachment again in the future.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House GOP votes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas over border crisis