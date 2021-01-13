The House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and the Senators who might join them

(Independent)

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump, turning against the president and their party to join with Democrats in its charge of "incitement to insurrection".

Among the highest-ranking to indicate their vote was Wyoming's Liz Cheney, chair of the House Republican Conference, who faced calls to step down from GOP leadership over her support of impeaching the president.

She was joined by John Katko, of New York, Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan, and Jamie Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, both from Washington.

As the process now moves toward to the upper house of Congress, at least four Republican senators have indicated they were either undecided or considering supporting impeachment, including majority leader Mitch McConnell.

He is joined by Senators Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania.

Here are the House Republicans who indicated they would vote to impeach the 45th president of the United States, and the Senate colleagues who may join them.

Liz Cheney, Wyoming's at-large district

Ms Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House and Wyoming's only member in Congress, indicated her support for the impeachment of Trump for stoking the mob into rioting at the Capitol.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement before the vote. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”

John Katko, New York's 24th district

The former federal prosecutor was the first Republican to indicate he would vote for impeachment, opening the gates for the handful that turned on the outgoing president. He voted against the first impeachment of the president.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” he said in a statement. “For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action."

Story continues

Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Mr Kinzinger is a frequent critic of Mr Trump and has called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment following the Capitol riot.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection," Mr Kinzinger said before the vote. "If these actions--the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch--are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offence?"

Fred Upton, Michigan's 6th district

The former chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted against the first impeachment but said Congress must hold the president to account and send a clear message.

"I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process," he said before the vote. "I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough."

Peter Meijer, Michigan’s 3rd district

The newly sworn-in Republican released a statement saying he wrestled with the division the vote will cause and the precedent it would establish to due process, but that the impeachment was a call to action to reflect on the Capitol riots and ways to correct them.

“My job is to apply my best judgement of the article of impeachment that is on the floor of the US Congress. With the facts at hand, I believe the article of impeachment to be accurate,” he said.

“The president betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week.”

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington's 3rd district

Ms Beutler made her intentions to impeach the president known on Twitter, saying he acted against his oath of office to "incited a riot to halt the peaceful transfer of power".

"Hours went by before the president did anything meaningful to stop the attack. Instead, he and his lawyer were busy making calls to senators who were still in lockdown, seeking support to further delay the Electoral College certification," she said in a tweet.

Dan Newhouse, Washington's 4th district

Another Republican who did not support the 2019 impeachment, Mr Newhouse said voiding against the latest attempt would be a vote to validate violence at the Capitol.

"It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction," he said before the vote. "He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed and leader, and President Trump failed to fulfil his oath of office.”

Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio's 16th district

Mr Gonzalez said in a statement the president helped organize and incite a mob in an attempt to prevent Congress certifying the election results.

“During the attack itself, the president abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present,” he said. “These are fundamental threats not just to people’s lives but to the very foundation of our republic.”