House resolution honors Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay victims

A resolution honoring the lives impacted and lost due to the shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California around the Lunar New Year was introduced in the House of Representatives this week.

House Resolution 200, introduced by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D, CA-16) and Rep. Judy Chu (D, CA-28), remembers the names of the 18 victims killed in the shootings, which consequently reignited calls for tougher measures on gun control throughout the country.

The Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and nine injured, occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Jan. 21. The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died of an apparent suicide, which was confirmed by the authorities the following day.

The Half Moon Bay mass shootings, which killed seven and injured one, took place at two mushroom farms — California Terra Garden and Concord Farms — on Jan. 23. The suspect, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, pleaded not guilty to all charges last month. He previously admitted to the killings on Jan. 26, claiming that he was bullied by colleagues and forced to work long hours for years.

The shootings brought even closer an Asian American community that is still battling COVID-19 pandemic-driven hate and violence.

Rep. Eshoo, a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said in a statement:

Over the course of less than 48 hours in January, the horrific mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park claimed eighteen precious lives, forever altered two beloved and close-knit communities, and compounded the sense of fear and insecurity that the Asian American community is experiencing amid a disturbing rise in anti-Asian hate. By honoring the memories of the deceased, I'm hopeful this resolution will provide some solace to my constituents and recommit Congress to addressing gun violence and preventing future tragedies.

Aside from honoring the victims, the resolution expresses sympathy for affected family members and reaffirms the commitment of the federal government to protect Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and all other communities against gun violence.

Rep. Chu, who chairs the CAPAC, said in a statement:

While we cannot begin to process the pain these families are going through from these unspeakable acts of violence in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year, we can continue honoring their memory through this resolution. During a time that Asian Americans have been experiencing an increase in hatred and xenophobic attacks, it is vital for Congress to remind the Asian American community they have our support and that we must press forward on passing additional gun safety legislation to ensure the safety of our communities.

The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. It has 55 original co-sponsors, 21 of whom are from California.

In related news, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Monterey Park next week to call for stricter gun control measures. Zhao, on the other hand, is set to return to court on May 3.

