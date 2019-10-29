House resolution outlines public phase of impeachment inquiry, gives GOP subpoena powers

WASHINGTON – Democrats leading the House of Representatives released an eight-page resolution Tuesday that outlines how the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will operate, offering both sides of the aisle subpoena power as committees embark on public hearings.

The resolution from Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., could be voted on as early as Thursday. It makes clear that information gathered by the six committees that have been conducting oversight into Trump would funnel to the House Judiciary Committee – the panel that has traditionally been charged with impeachment.

"None of us came to Congress to impeach a president – but each of us took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution," McGovern said. "While the president and his allies try to obstruct our investigation and cover up his wrongdoing, the House will continue to do its job and uncover the truth for the American people."

The Thursday vote on the resolution will mark the first time House members will be forced to vote on the inquiry after weeks of intense criticism by the GOP and put several moderate Democrats and Republicans under close scrutiny as the 2020 election approaches.

The rules appear tailored to meet complaints that Republicans have made for weeks about closed-door depositions that three key committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform – have been holding with witnesses from the State Department and national security offices. Republicans argued that Democrats were holding secret impeachment hearings in the basement of the Capitol.

But it wasn't enough to appease concerns and Republicans in leadership urged their colleagues to vote against the measure. GOP lawmakers argued the resolution did not include additional resources for conservative lawmakers leading the committees where impeachment would take place and failed to detail whether the president and his attorneys could be present for the hearings, offer evidence or cross-examine witnesses.

The White House denounced the measure in a statement by Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, saying the resolution continues the impeachment "scam" without allowing "any due process for the President."

"The White House is barred from participating at all, until after Chairman Schiff conducts two rounds of one-sided hearings to generate a biased report for the Judiciary Committee," she said. "Even then, the White House's rights remain undefined, unclear, and uncertain – because those rules still haven’t been written."

The comments echo that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who praised Pelosi for admitting the impeachment investigation was a sham but said she “can’t put a genie back in the bottle” with a floor vote.

“A due process starts at the beginning,” McCarthy said. “It doesn't affirm a sham investigation all the way through if you are in the legal term it would be the fruit from the poisonous tree.”

The resolution outlines the plan for public hearings to take place in the House Intelligence Committee, which has led the investigation into Trump asking Ukraine to investigate political rivals – the central focus of the impeachment investigation.

Both Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, would have subpoena power and be given up to 90 minutes together to question witnesses during public hearings – or have staffers ask questions.

But subpoenas from Nunes, R-Calif., would first have to be approved by Schiff, who can reject such requests. Any rejection could be brought to the full committee for a vote, the resolution notes.

The measure also directs the Intelligence Committee to craft a report on its findings and offer it to the House Judiciary Committee, which under the resolution would also offer subpoena power to both parties on the panel – Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican.

The resolution says the inquiry would continue under six committees: Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means, all of which have been investigating the president.