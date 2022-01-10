House for sale in Illinois befuddles Zillow Gone Wild. ‘A whole lot of choices made’

A home that looks like it was unfrozen from a 1988 time capsule has waltzed onto the real estate market in Mokena, Illinois, for $975,000 — but not everyone is impressed.

Interior
The five-bedroom, seven-bath estate sits on 2 acres and comes with a slew of top-notch amenities spread out over the home’s 9,200 square feet, according to the listing, including:

  • Indoor water park

  • Multi-story grand foyer

  • Personal loft

  • $60,000 glass staircase

  • Expansive kitchen

Living room
There’s even a huge “1,800 square foot unfinished basement with hot tub and sauna,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Interior
Though the interior is pretty iridescent, not everyone is charmed by its vintage look. Fans on the popular social media page Zillow Gone Wild were a little thrown off by the decor.

Interior
“That’s… a whole lot of choices made,” one person remarked. “And few of them were good ones.”

Interior
“This looks like an office building from the early 90s, with a Residence Inn from that period grafted on,” another said.

Kitchen
“The curtains DO NOT match the sheets!” one person exclaimed. “Outside: classic elegance. Inside: 80s Miami Vice.”

Interior
“I didn’t realize Ferris’s parents are selling their house,” another commented.

Bedroom
“The pool room was definitely added later. It has an entirely different aesthetic,” one fan said.

Bathroom
“I can not BELIEVE that there’s not a single piece of Patrick Nagel art in that place!” another joked.

Bedroom
“It’s like the ‘Bad 80’s’ threw up and the vomit formed itself into a house,” one person commented.

Pool
“Reminds me of the Danny Devito / Bette Midler mansion in ‘Ruthless People,’” another observed.

Property grounds
Mokena is about 35 miles southwest of Chicago.

