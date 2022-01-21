House for sale in Illinois is ‘immaculate’ — until you notice the odd bedroom nook

A “one-of-a-kind” house has hit the real estate market in Illinois for $1.17 million. While some might marvel at its elegant finishes and custom mill-work, one popular social media page is taking aim at one specific bedroom and asking the question everyone is thinking:

Tree bedroom

Is that a...tree?

Interior

On the outside, the four-bedroom, five-bath house in Naperville looks like it could appear in a Hallmark Christmas movie with its vintage curbside appeal. However, the inside spanning 4,300 square feet is a whole different ballgame, at least when it comes that bedroom with a very large, and very random, tree inside.

Interior

And the listing doesn’t mention it at all.

Dining rom

“Upon entry you will be amazed by the 3 story staircase with custom chandelier and stained glass details,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “A vintage pocket door leads you to a new dining room with crystal sconces and chandelier. An 1880’s fireplace surround is repurposed to create drama and interest in this family centered area. The kitchen has been upgraded with Italian range hood, calcutta gold marble back splash, semi-custom hardware, Pottery Barn lighting, flat screen TV and custom banquet/table.”

Office

When it goes on to describe the bedrooms, it fails to mention the ankle-banging hazard that takes over one bedroom. Listing agent Michelle Walker with Century 21 told McClatchy News the home was a rehab project they lived in for three years.

“I contacted the original builder to ask the same question,” Walker said to McClatchy. “Apparently the tree was on their friends property down the road and they brought it over by crane set it in place through the dormer. It sits on the ground and is attached to the roof rafters.”

She added that there’s also a tree house that isn’t shown in the listing.

Dining area

Kitchen

Zillow Gone Wild caught the odd nook right away, and fans of the home both cracked jokes about “why” the tree is there, or what a potential new owner can do with it.

Stairs

“The tree thing in a playroom would be fun, odd in a bedroom,” one person observed. “Maybe they had a pet cougar that guard them at night from there.”

Bedroom

“Ok I love this house.... tree is whatever, I’m sure my cat would love,” another said.

“Love this house…tree and all,” one person expressed. “Okay, I could do without the columns in the bathroom.”

Bathroom

“I love how the overview doesn’t mention the tree at all,” another noticed.

Bedroom

“Over look it because the rest of the house…*chef’s kiss*” one fan said.

“Some guys want a man cave, others want a tree house… The rest of the house is gorgeous!” another noted.

Bathroom

“I don’t notice the tree because the lights are out and I’m a bit distracted,” one person wrote. “At 4am I try to find the toilet and break my leg.”

“Fancy house but I have already tripped over the bed tree,” another joked.

“Obviously cover the tree in fabric and make a fort,” one person offered.

Bedroom

“I’m good with the tree,” another said. “It’s slick steps up to the bathtub that concerns me.”

“That house is immaculate,” one person observed. “I’m going to pretend there is nothing weird about the tree is what I’m going to do.”

Interior

And finally...

“I’m assuming the asking price includes a chainsaw.”

Naperville is about 33 miles southwest of Chicago.

