House for sale in Wisconsin looks like a spaceship, but inside tells a different story

Never judge a book by its cover, and never judge a house by its exterior. At least when it comes to certain residences. This mid-century modern house — listed in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, for $2.55 million — has a bold look on the outside, with a triangular roof that looks like it landed here from another planet.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

But the inside of the 4,353-square-foot home? It’s a different story.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Prairie Style Mid-Century award-winning house originally designed by John Randal McDonald,” the listing on Realtor says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Completely remastered in an exquisite contemporary remodeled in 2020.”

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

The interior of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is remarkable with its stone walls, hardwood floors, and huge windows that overlook the scenery outside. It seems to blend modern appliances with a vintage, 1960s lure.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

Features include:

New windows

New skylight

LED lighting

Central A/C

Walk-in pantry

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The skylight is situated over the fireplace, which acts like a centerpiece for the front room. The original factor appears to be the wildness of the home’s design, which favors pointed lines and stones, stones, stones at almost every turn.

Fireplace Screen grab from Realtor

Mount Pleasant is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.

Staircase Screen grab from Realtor

