House for sale in Wisconsin looks like a spaceship, but inside tells a different story
Never judge a book by its cover, and never judge a house by its exterior. At least when it comes to certain residences. This mid-century modern house — listed in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, for $2.55 million — has a bold look on the outside, with a triangular roof that looks like it landed here from another planet.
But the inside of the 4,353-square-foot home? It’s a different story.
“Prairie Style Mid-Century award-winning house originally designed by John Randal McDonald,” the listing on Realtor says.
“Completely remastered in an exquisite contemporary remodeled in 2020.”
The interior of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is remarkable with its stone walls, hardwood floors, and huge windows that overlook the scenery outside. It seems to blend modern appliances with a vintage, 1960s lure.
Features include:
New windows
New skylight
LED lighting
Central A/C
Walk-in pantry
The skylight is situated over the fireplace, which acts like a centerpiece for the front room. The original factor appears to be the wildness of the home’s design, which favors pointed lines and stones, stones, stones at almost every turn.
Mount Pleasant is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.
