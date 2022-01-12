House for sale in Wisconsin seems normal — until you see the bathroom. Have a look

On the exterior, this house listed in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for $450,000 seems perfectly pleasant enough — however, one room inside gives off some serious truck-stop vibes, and it’s causing chaos on a popular social media page.

Bathroom

The six-bedroom, three-bath home comes with a communal bathroom — minus stalls for privacy.

Bathroom

Good news for friends who don’t believe in pausing a conversation or breaking eye-contact just because nature is calling?

Interior

Apparently, there is a reason for this particular john, according to the listing on Zillow.com: It used to be a Girl Scout retreat.

Dining area

The home, which was built in 1851, has other features as well, including hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a screened porch and more. It also has an additional apartment in the rear of the main house.

Kitchen

But while the 3,913-square-foot house seems cozy, fans on Zillow Gone Wild keep circling back to that bathroom situation.

Living room

“I’m a bit weirded out by the toilet thing,” one person said. “This is not a team effort thing at all.”

Bedroom

“I feel like some sort of cult was living here,” another observed.

Bedroom

“It’s bad enough when you’re taking a shower and somebody flushes the toilet and it changes the water temperature,” one person said. “Imagine 4 people flushing the toilets? Ouch!!!”

Interior

“So many toilets, but only 2 people can sit by the fire,” another commented.

Sundeck

“Dibs on the window seat,” one person joked.

Interior

“I think the worst part about that multi toilet bathroom is that it is an objectively pretty bathroom,” one fan said. “It’s sunlit. The sinks are nice. The art work on the walls are nice. But why three toilets?!”

Interior

“Great. Now I won’t sleep tonight wondering why some stranger on the internet has a bathroom with a bank of toilets lined up against a sunlight wall,” another commented.

Interior

“But the weird part isn’t the bathroom,” another observed. “Or the tiny bathroom. Or the kitchen arrangement. THERE ISN’T A TV IN THIS HOUSE.”

Exterior

And finally...

Nothing wrong with this. Would love to drop a log with my boys sitting next to me. To be poop shy is to live your life in the shadows. https://t.co/bJ3DGlIXKt — Triple Boner DEFCON 69 (@saloyed) January 12, 2022

Florida mansion has a secret Harry Potter room. Take a look — if you can find it

House for sale in California ‘looks like something I built with my Legos.’ See why