House sales plunge to lowest in a decade as borrowing costs bite

House sales have fallen to their lowest level in over a decade as higher mortgage rates price more people out of the housing market and dampen demand.

Property transactions are on track to fall by 21pc this year, which would amount to the lowest number of annual sales since 2012, according to Zoopla’s latest house price index. The drop is being driven by 28pc fewer mortgaged sales, while cash buyer sales are expected to hold in line with 2022 levels.

Sales of smaller, more affordable homes have not fallen far, but sales of more expensive three and four-bed homes were down by up to 40pc last month compared to the previous five Julys.

It means house sales are expected to total just one million this year, below the long-running 1.26m average.

Landlords are also struggling to grow their portfolios. New buy-to-let mortgages have made up just 8pc of house sales so far this year, with lenders now requiring investors to stump up nearly half of a property’s value in southern England to meet their criteria.

For a rental yield of less than 5pc – now below the Bank Rate – this does not put many investors in a strong position.

It comes as trade association UK Finance this week reported an identical 28pc dip in first-time buyer purchases in the second quarter of this year.

This year, mortgage repayments as a percentage of people’s take-home pay has neared levels not seen since the 1980s. Combined with higher interest rates and increased costs of living, UK Finance said it has been harder for some borrowers to meet lenders’ affordability tests.

Richard Donnell, executive director at property search portal Zoopla, said: “It is the number of sales that have been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs, especially amongst mortgage reliant buyers.

“Cash buyers are more immune and on track to account for more than one in three sales in 2023.

“Mortgage rates have started to fall slowly but rates need to fall below 5pc before we see an increased appetite to move home in the second half of 2023.”

In southern England, household income to buy an averagely priced home remains high at over £75,000. The time it takes to save for a deposit has also grown from 6.8 years in 2012 to nearly 10 years last year, according to campaign group Generation Rent.

Interest rates coming down could help ease repayments, but this depends on a number of things happening – including falling inflation, dwindling wage growth, rising unemployment, and lenders holding healthy interest rate margins.

Experts say none of these things are forecast in the short-term, leaving buyers with two options – put off buying, or buy now and bear the squeeze.

Falling house prices and rising wages have helped to ease affordability.

On this basis, affordability is set to improve by 9 to 10pc this year according to Zoopla, as prices register modest falls and average earnings increase.

It predicts the UK house price to earnings ratio to be in line with the 20-year average by the end of 2023 – at 6.3 times.

But the double-digit house price growth owners benefited from in the pandemic is yet to come undone.

House prices have fallen around 4.5pc since last year’s peak, according to high street bank Nationwide.

HM Land Registry data shows the average UK house price was £288,000 in June 2023, which is £5,000 higher than 12 months ago – but £5,000 below what it was in November.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.