Reuters

The Philippines reaffirmed on Tuesday that it had the legal high ground over China in a long-running maritime row, marking the anniversary of an arbitration ruling that concluded Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless. Following a heated standoff with China, the Philippines took the bold step in 2013 of lodging a case with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague seeking clarification of its sovereign entitlements under international law. The panel's 2016 interpretation of maritime boundaries went in Manila's favour and dealt a major blow to Beijing, which refuses to recognise the outcome and maintains that its claim, based on its own historical maps, remains valid.