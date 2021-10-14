House select committee investigating January 6 insurrection takes aim at former Trump aides and allies

The House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th assault on the Capitol is going after former Trump aides and allies, subpoenaing former Defense Department official Kash Patel and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to testify. Bannon has said he will not cooperate. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN to discuss.

