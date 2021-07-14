House select committee on Jan. 6 riot to hold first hearing July 27

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

The House's select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing July 27 with law enforcement officers to examine the deadly rampage.

Why it matters: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel.

The big picture: The select committee is meant to be comprised of 13 members, five of whom were to be chosen with consultation with McCarthy, though Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has the final say as to who sits on the panel.

  • Pelosi chose former GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve.

  • The House Democrat-led select committee was formed after Republicans blocked a bill that would have established a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to probe the riot.

Editor's note: This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

