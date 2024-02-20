Here’s what the House and Senate budget proposals offer for Hampton Roads

RICHMOND — Taxes and the potential creation of a multibillion-dollar sports complex in Northern Virginia took center stage as the House and Senate appropriation committees unveiled their respective state budget proposals this week — but each chamber’s plan included hundreds of other items.

From security improvements at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg to funding for the Norfolk Coastal Risk Storm Management Project, here are a few notable provisions with ties to Hampton Roads:

Flooding

The House and Senate proposals allot about $74 million and $25 million, respectively, to support the Norfolk Coastal Risk Storm Management Project.

Hampton Roads is a hot spot for flooding and sea level rise. Many areas, like the Hague in Norfolk, routinely battle rising waters, and the problem is only expected to get worse as climate change progresses.

The project, which has a $2.6 billion price tag, includes the construction of an 8-mile long floodwall around downtown Norfolk, as well as home elevation projects and various efforts to restore natural flood barriers.

Some proposals, from the Democrat-led House and Senate, are expected to clash with the priorities of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. One such provision of the House proposal directs Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which urges a shift to renewable energy production by requiring energy producers to buy allowances for each metric ton of carbon they produce. The Senate version did not include that provision.

The General Assembly already passed a resolution to join the multistate initiative in 2020. At the behest of Youngkin, the Air Pollution Control Board voted to withdraw from the initiative in June. A lawsuit challenging whether the board had the legal authority to override the legislature is still pending.

RGGI’s primary purpose is to create cleaner air, but it also provided a steady revenue stream for flooding mitigation efforts. RGGI brought in more than $827 million for Virginia since the state joined. About half of that money went toward the Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Eastern State Hospital

Both proposals provide about $24 million to improve safety and security at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, one of Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals.

A recent report from a legislative commission that conducts research for the General Assembly found staff and patient safety is severely lacking at state psychiatric hospitals. The report cited overcrowding and understaffing as concerns.

Higher education

The proposals include $37 million to complete a planned merger between Old Dominion University and Eastern Virginia Medical School, both located in Norfolk. EVMS is one of the few remaining standalone medical schools in the nation.

“As we approach the next stage of this process, we are excited about the future and all it has to offer through the joining of our two institutions, especially our collective insights, expertise and resources,” ODU President Brian Hemphill and EVMS President Alfred Abuhamad said in a joint news release in September.

Additionally, the House proposal includes a $40 million boost for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Virginia has five HBCUs, including two — Hampton University and Norfolk State University — in Hampton Roads.

The House proposal also provides $4.1 million for the Hampton Roads Proton Beam Therapy Institute at Hampton University to support efforts for proton therapy treatment of cancerous tumors.

Fort Monroe

Both proposals would provide $50 million for repairs and renovations on Fort Monroe, which ceased to operate as an Army post in 2011.

The Fort Monroe Authority, a political subdivision that received Freedom of Information Act exemptions last year, oversees maintenance and development on the fort.

Toll relief

Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Louise Lucas has identified toll relief as a top priority, and the Senate proposal reflects that, authorizing $92 million for toll relief efforts in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

“They’re going to have those 14 toll-free trips per week, forgiveness of individual toll debt pursuant to a successful negotiation and the ability to receive a no cost transponder,” Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said Sunday. “I am going to be here for four years working on this so I’m going to eat this elephant bite by bite.”

The House version does not include this provision.

Disability waivers

A provision in Youngkin’s budget plan that is fully funded in both the House and Senate proposals would allot $307 million to create 3,440 new waivers for individuals with various developmental disabilities to receive support services at home without being in an institution. This would be enough to eliminate the state’s current waitlist of top priority applicants.

During a public hearing on the budget held for Hampton Roads residents last month, many speakers said the waivers should be top priority.

“Virginia has long maintained a lengthy waitlist currently standing at about 15,000 folks,” Grey Persons, president of the board of directors for The Arc of Virginia, said at the hearing. “Keep those 3,400 (new) slots in the budget.”

Music program

The House and Senate proposals both include funding for the Soundscapes music education nonprofit in Newport News. The House budget allocates $180,000 and the Senate allocates $90,000.

Moving forward

The two budget proposals will serve as a starting point for negotiations — much of which will take place behind closed doors.

The two chambers will vote to approve their respective committees’ budget proposals. The House and Senate are expected to vote later this week. The differences between the proposals must be reconciled into one document, which is then sent to the governor’s desk for approval.

